Rudi’s View: ARB, Corporate Travel, Goodman Group, NextDC, Orora, Worley & Xero

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:01 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Opportunities With A Five Year Horizon

-Company Reports: Early Trends

-Company Reports: Inflation

-Company Reports: Conviction

-Company Reports: Technology Sector

-REITs In Focus



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Opportunities With A Five Year Horizon



Most investors like to profess they are in it for the long term, but let's be brutally honest: we are all influenced by what happens in the here and now, irrespective of what the consequences might be in the long run.



Which is also why my own investor heart tends to skip a beat whenever an experienced market researcher makes the effort to identify great opportunities with a longer term focus.



At the very least, in my humble opinion, such research offers the rest of us mere mortals with valuable input to think about, detached from the immediate and daily share price movements.



One extra observation to throw in the mix: whenever analysts try to identify great longer-term investments, they mostly end up overlapping each other's selections, with personal preferences often creating the minor differences.



Wilsons' latest effort fits in almost perfectly with my own research into All-Weather Performers on the ASX.



Last week Wilsons published a list of five stocks for the next five years; a small selection of genuine bottom-drawer stocks, that can be owned and trusted to reward shareholders over the next five years, at least. The selection is supported by attractive structural trends such as healthcare innovation, energy transition, cloud computing, and financial industry disruption.



The five companies selected because, in the words of Wilsons, they deserve a place in every investor's portfolio, are CSL ((CSL)), Macquarie Group ((MQG)), Netwealth Group ((NWL)), NextDC ((NXT)), and Worley ((WOR)). Three of those are currently held in the FNArena/Vested Equities All-Weather Model Portfolio.



Other attractive long-term buys, according to the same analysts, include APA Group ((APA)), Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Goodman Group ((GMG)), James Hardie ((JHX)), IDP Education ((IEL)), The Lottery Corp ((TLC)), ResMed ((RMD)), Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)), and Xero ((XRO)).



More overlap.



Paying subscribers have 24/7 access to a dedicated section on the website on my research into All-Weather Stocks:

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/analysis-data/all-weather-stocks/





Company Reports: Early Trends



The focus of investors will increasingly shift towards corporate earnings and their likely outlook, both in Australia and overseas, though the macro picture consisting of central bank actions, China stimulus, bond yields and economic indicators will still be ever-present.



Thus far in 2023, equity indices like to rally on macro-influences, while corporate earnings have not genuinely followed suit, even though there has been no fall-of-the-cliff experience either.



The Australian share market has seen the return of Confession Season, when companies confess they won't make the target for the financial period, but it hasn't been an all-out tsunami of negative announcements.



Companies that came clean over the weeks past have seen their share price fall in response, at times by -10% or more, including the likes of Ansell ((ANN)), Aurizon Holdings ((AZJ)), ASX ((ASX)), Boral ((BLD)), Cleanaway Waste Management ((CWY)), CSL, Johns Lyng Group ((JLG)), Link Administration ((LNK)), Northern Star Resources ((NST)), and Domino's Pizza ((DMP)).



There have been the occasional good news surprises, including from AGL Energy ((AGL)), Ampol ((ALD)), Fletcher Building ((FBU)), and Megaport ((MP1)).



The two lists might not be complete, but I think it's fair to say the bias is leaning towards the negative.

The mining sector certainly is generating its own negative contributions as also witnessed on Monday with South32 ((S32)) flagging a record -US$1.9bn asset write-down, hot on the heels of IGO Ltd's ((IGO)) substantial write-down in the week prior, and Core Lithium ((CXO)) downgrading production guidance.



Ship builder Austal ((ASB)) has requested a trading halt, potentially to downgrade market expectations.



Most strategists in Australia seem to be cautious at best. See also last week's edition: https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2023/07/19/rudis-view-low-expectations-not-low-enough/



Over in the USA, EPS forecasts are dropping quite rapidly as early Q2 financial reports are being released. It wasn't that long ago the average EPS forecast for the quarter for the S&P500 was sitting at a negative -7% year-on-year. That percentage has over the past two weeks or so quickly dropped to -9%.



It's still early in the season, of course, but positive surprises thus far amount to 75% of reports versus a five-year average of 77%.



What should genuinely worry investors in Australia is how earnings releases in general are being received on Wall Street and in Europe. Market watchers have been observing the trend tends to favour share prices to underperform when companies miss the mark while companies that beat expectations are not necessarily receiving a reward for it.



It also seems the bias has shifted towards more 'misses' and fewer 'beats'. The punishment for a 'miss' tends to be noticeably larger than the reward for a 'beat'.



If Europe is leading Australia, the following trends should be expected to show up locally:



-Momentum is slowing, feeding into more cautious guidances and ongoing downgrades in earnings forecasts

-Less companies are able to beat market forecasts

-Large cap companies are faring noticeably better than smaller cap peers

-Cyclical sectors Energy and Materials are among segments with the weakest earnings trends, but so are Growth companies



The Q2 season in the US has only just begun, but similar observations have been made.



Reporting season in Australia starts unofficially on Wednesday, when Rio Tinto ((RIO)) sets the early tone, followed the next day by Champion Iron ((CIA)), Garda Property Group ((GDF)) and Sandfire Resources ((SFR)).

The following week sees financial updates released by Credit Corp ((CCP)), Janus Henderson ((JHG)), Block ((SQ2)) and ResMed ((RMD)) but, realistically, the August reporting season only starts ramping up the week after next week.



Even then, as has become the local tradition, Australian companies wait until the middle of the month has passed, and only then a true tsunami of corporate updates will be unleashed upon investors and analysts. Many of the small cap companies, those with not great results in particular, wait until the final days of the season.



FNArena will be keeping a close eye, as has become our own self-made tradition since mid-2013. Our dedicated Corporate Results Monitor will be brought to live by the end of this week:



https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/



(The Corporate Results Monitor also includes a calendar for the season).