Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Jul 2023

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

The US June quarter earnings season kicks off tonight with three of the big banks reporting, followed next week by more big banks and a plethora of small banks. The following week brings critical Mega Tech earnings.

On the economic front, the next important US data release will be retail sales next week, along with industrial production, numbers for housing starts and home sales, and the Empire State and Philly Fed activity indices.

China reports June quarter GDP on Monday. It should be a weak number, but that’s up to Beijing. Monthly retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment numbers will also be released.

New Zealand, the eurozone, UK and Japan all report June CPI data next week.

Locally, the minutes of the July RBA meeting are out on Tuesday. Thursday brings June jobs numbers.

The quarterly reporting season ramps up here next week.

Quarterly updates are due from the likes of Ampol ((ALD)), Hub24 ((HUB)) and Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), while a wealth of quarterly production reports will include those from BHP Group ((BHP)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Woodside Energy ((WDS)), Santos ((STO)), Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)), Coronado Resources ((CRN)), Northern Star Resources ((NST)) and Evolution Mining ((EVN)), among others.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

