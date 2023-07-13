The Short Report – 13 Jul 2023

Weekly Reports | 11:22 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending July 6, 2023.

Last week the ASX200 was again swamped, along with global markets, due to renewed global rate hike fears.

In a quiet week for the shorters, despite profit-taking opportunities no position changed by one percentage point or more.

We might note nonetheless the continued creep of JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) up the table, last week rising to 8.2% shorted from 7.6%.

Stock analysts are in general agreement that RBA rate hikes will bite in 2023, as the lagged effect catches up with struggling households. This will impact on demand for particularly bigger ticket items that JB Hi-Fi and peer Harvey Norman ((HVN)) offer in the electronic/whitegood/furniture segments.

And a lot of purchases were made in these segments during the lockdown periods.

For years shorters attacked JB Hi-Fi, and every time they were caught out by the company’s persistent success. It’s been a while but they’re back, at their peril. That said, analysts note JB Hi-Fi has recently been enjoying a premium over its peer – probably for the above reason – which is not justifiable.

To that end Morgan Stanley last week downgraded the shares to Underweight from Equal-weight, while upgrading Harvey Norman to Equal-weight from Underweight. The broker does not see any better performance ahead for one over the other, just a valuation mismatch.

The database of brokers monitored daily by FNArena shows three Sell (or equivalent) ratings for JB Hi-Fi and two Holds for those brokers updating since the February result season, and one Sell, three Holds and one Buy for Harvey Norman.

While JB Hi-Fi shorts may be one side of a long-short play with Harvey Norman on the other, Harvey Norman is itself 5.8% shorted.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 10.6