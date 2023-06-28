Rudi’s View: Which Stocks To Buy?

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

-Forecasts Under Pressure

-Which Stocks To Buy?



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor



Forecasts Under Pressure



And when all is said and done, the dust has settled, and the verdict is in, we shall all observe it has been a fairly standard central bank tightening process, but one with a greater time lag between tightening and real impact on economic activity.



Financial markets can be prescient and smart, sometimes, but one thing they do not possess is patience. Plus, of course, not everybody is in the market to be reasonable, sensible, and knowledgeable with a longer-term focus.



Ultimately, the share market will do the right thing, but not before it has first tried out all other options available. It's my favourite summary of what a public forum for listed stocks is all about, time and again.



Three attempts to rally this year have ultimately resulted in very little progress made for the ASX, at the index level at least. Meanwhile, companies are issuing profit warnings and cautious/disappointing outlooks, while the trend in analysts' forecasts is negative.



It does beg the question: how many more options are there before local traders and investors take it on the chin and start incorporating this more subdued and challenging outlook in local share prices?



I don't know the answer. Another collective fall-of-the-cliff experience is by no means the only logical outcome, but the elevated risks are there for everyone to see, although thus far share price punishments in response to disappointing market updates remain largely reserved for smaller cap companies.



On Monday it's the turn for one of Tasmania's proud distillers and distributors of whiskey and gin, Lark Distilling ((LRK)), to emphasise increasing challenges and see shareholders' value sink by -16%-plus on the day.

Metcash's ((MTS)) FY23 performance released on the same day proved a slight beat on market forecasts, but management's cautious comments about changing consumer behaviour in the face of multiple pressures is unlikely to trigger significant upgrades for the year ahead.



Metcash is seen as a fairly steady and defensive business, even as hardware sales have an obvious connection with the housing cycle, but market consensus already has penciled in a slight retreat in profits and dividends in FY24. This is probably also why the share price weakened in the lead up to Monday's result, allowing for a positive response on the day.



Market updates by Lark Distilling and Metcash are both indicative of what is trending beneath the surface of the local share market; earnings forecasts are falling, and quite noticeably so. The average EPS forecast for FY24 recently turned negative.



The real reason for caution is this process of general realignment has arguably only just started. Analysts at Morgan Stanley did some data-digging recently and found about half of all ASX300 constituents have not received an update on forecasts for more than 50 days; some 45 companies have not seen an update for up to 90 days.



In line with our own observations here at FNArena, the latter group of companies most likely consists of small and micro cap companies that only receive irregular coverage from stockbrokers, but this only heightens the risks for severe mismatch either before or during the August reporting season for this cohort.



The first rally from last year's bond market quagmire occurred in October. Back then, explains Morgan Stanley, average EPS forecast in Australia was for 9% growth in FY23. By now this has been wound back to 3.6%, with this average falling week after week. One wonders how much will be left by late August?



Equally important, on Morgan Stanley's assessment, the consensus EPS forecast for FY24 is now a negative -2.9%. For good measure, analysts at Macquarie are still working off slightly more positive numbers with EPS forecasts of 4.2% and 1.5% respectively for FY23 and FY24. Those differences can mainly be attributed to Macquarie remaining more positive on the local resources sector.



But the underlying trend remains the same: the few companies enjoying positive revisions to forecasts, such as Adbri ((ABC)), AGL Energy ((AGL)), IGO ((IGO)), Origin Energy ((ORG)) and Webjet ((WEB)), are sharply outnumbered by the many whose forecasts are receiving downgrades, either on more challenging macro dynamics or following a disappointing market update.



Whatever one's view on the ASX's prospects for the months ahead, corporate health and profits should remain top of the list of risks to watch.



FNArena publishes its own weekly update on trends regarding broker ratings, targets and forecasts each Monday morning. This week's update:

Which Stocks To Buy?



There is an argument to be made that while markets like to rally on a positive interpretation of macro developments, such as a pause in central bank tightening, the main anchor for equities in 2023 have been corporate profits - more so in Australia than in the USA, where additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve has been a positive factor too.



But, as also proven by the likes of Metcash and AGL Energy, not every ASX-listed company is trading cum earnings downgrade, and there's always room for a positive surprise.