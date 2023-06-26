Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 23-06-23

Weekly Reports | Jun 26 2023

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 19 to Friday June 23, 2023

Total Upgrades: 12

Total Downgrades: 17

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.39%; Hold 34.13%; Sell 8.48%

For the week ending Friday June 23 there were twelve ratings upgrades and seventeen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

The average target price of five covering brokers in the FNArena database for AGL Energy rose by just over 17%, the largest increase last week. This followed a narrowing of management’s FY23 guidance range and the issuing of strong first time FY24 guidance.

The improved guidance reflected increased reliability for power stations and growth in retail customers, according to brokers. High wholesale electricity prices are being passed on to customers which is expected to deliver accelerated earnings in FY24.

The magnitude of potential earnings upside in FY24 was a surprise to Macquarie as it brings forward the growth that had been anticipated in FY25 from electricity prices.

On the other hand, Johns Lyng received the largest percentage downgrade to average target price last week. While FY23 catastrophe (CAT) guidance was better-than-expected, business-as-usual (BAU) growth fell -23% short of Citi’s forecast.

Bell Potter felt the relative infancy of the company’s US business drove the majority of second half margin compression for BAU and downgraded its rating to Hold from Buy on expectations for a softer domestic demand outlook heading into El Nino.

Regarding broker earnings forecasts, Gold Road Resources received the largest average percentage downgrade last week after management lowered 2023 production guidance. Recent drill and blast problems were exacerbated by inclement weather during the June quarter, which has delayed access to high-grade sections of the Gruyere open pit.

Bell Potter noted all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance is now expected to be higher (due to lower production), when released as part the upcoming June 2023 quarterly report. The broker’s target was reduced to $1.95 from $2.05 after also performing a mark-to market exercise on the company's 19.74% holding in De Grey Mining, after a recent share price decline.

Morgan Stanley released a sector report on Australian material stocks last week, which resulted in material earnings downgrades for Alumina Ltd and Syrah Resources as can be seen in the tables below.

Economists at the broker remain hopeful for counter-cyclical stimulus in China targeting property and infrastructure (green capex and rail). Some monetary easing is anticipated.

The broker expects base metal prices overall to be range-bound.

Falling input costs lead to a flattish alumina outlook though the Indonesian bauxite export ban remains in focus, explained the analysts. For Alumina Ltd, Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $1.65 from $1.70 on changes to alumina and aluminium price forecasts and the Overweight rating was maintained.

The broker’s target price for Syrah Resources was reduced to $1.00 from $1.25 on lower graphite price forecasts for FY23-25 and adjustments to the broker's valuation methodology. The Equal-weight rating was retained.

On the flipside, IGO received the largest percentage upgrade from brokers to average forecast earnings in the FNArena database last week.

Again, the Morgan Stanley Materials sector report was largely responsible for this forecast boost. Near-term support for lithium is expected from battery electric vehicle sales.

This broker's target for IGO was increased to $14.70 from $10.50 on financial model changes and higher spodumene price forecasts for FY23-25, which more than offset the impact of a lower nickel price forecast.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 57.39% of the total, versus 34.13% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.48%.

Upgrade

CHARTER HALL LONG WALE REIT ((CLW)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by UBS .B/H/S: 1/4/0

UBS downgrades the A-REIT sector by an average of -4% in FY24 and -5% in FY25 to reflect cost inflation, debt pricing and lower residential development earnings.

The broker believes rates are likely to stablise in the second half and that the economy is starting to adjust but believes it is too early to move to an overweight position on the sector.

The broker is favouring funds with defensive income and a favourable supply/demand profile and lists logistics, MHE, non-discretionary malls, residential, office, funds management then discretionary shopping centres, in order of preference. In particular, UBS is favouring mid-cap shopping centres over discretionary retail.

The broker believes gearing remains a risk for Charter Hall Long WALE REIT after June 2023 valuations fell -5.8% and does not consider the yield sufficient to justify the risk. The broker expects asset recycling given balance sheet constraints.

Rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell. Target price falls to $4.27 from $4.39.

See also CLW downgrade.

CENTURIA OFFICE REIT ((COF)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 2/1/0

UBS downgrades the A-REIT sector by an average of -4% in FY24 and -5% in FY25 to reflect cost inflation, debt pricing and lower residential development earnings.

The broker believes rates are likely to stablise in the second half and that the economy is starting to adjust but believes it is too early to move to an overweight position on the sector.

The broker is favouring funds with defensive income and a favourable supply/demand profile and lists logistics, MHE, non-discretionary malls, residential, office, funds management then discretionary shopping centres, in order of preference. In particular, UBS is favouring mid-cap shopping centres over discretionary retail.

Centuria Office REIT is upgraded to Buy from Neutral, the broker considering its -29% discount compelling and the broker observes the company's balance sheet is strong enough to withstand higher interest rates and asset-value falls.

Target price falls -9% to $1.60. EPS forecasts are steady for FY23 and fall -8% in FY24; and -6% in FY25.

EML PAYMENTS LIMITED ((EML)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/1/0

As the share price of EML Payments has moved through the trigger level Ord Minnett raises the rating to Accumulate from Hold. Target is $0.80.

FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED ((FLT)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Ord Minnett suggests a buying opportunity could emerge with Flight Centre Travel, which provided an update on global leisure that was generally in line with the sector.

The broker points out investors naturally gravitate to stocks they believe are cum upgrade and when this fails to eventuate selling results because of the crowded nature of the trade.

Hence, the share price reaction overshadowed what the broker believes was an "excellent" presentation and an improved level of transparency.

Ord Minnett suspects the company's confidence in revenue margin improvement relates to an increasing portion of non-air products sold relative to pre-pandemic levels. Rating is upgraded to Hold from Lighten. Target is steady at $19.71.

HOMECO DAILY NEEDS REIT ((HDN)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 3/2/0

UBS downgrades the A-REIT sector by an average of -4% in FY24 and -5% in FY25 to reflect cost inflation, debt pricing and lower residential development earnings.

The broker believes rates are likely to stablise in the second half and that the economy is starting to adjust but believes it is too early to move to an overweight position on the sector.

The broker is favouring funds with defensive income and a favourable supply/demand profile and lists logistics, MHE, non-discretionary malls, residential, office, funds management then discretionary shopping centres, in order of preference. In particular, UBS is favouring mid-cap shopping centres over discretionary retail.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is UBS's top discretionary retail pick, the broker preferring assets with low capital expenditure and rent, and high land value and development yields with resilient distributions heading into a more defensive investor attitude given expectations of weakening consumer sentiment.

The broker appreciates the company's long WALE, low rents, recently developed assets, low reliance on supermarket turnover for rental growth, defensive tenant mix, and high annual escalations.

UBS upgrades the company to Buy from Neutral. Target price eases -1% to $1.36 from $1.37. EPS forecasts are steady in FY23; fall -1% in FY24; and rise 2% in FY25.

The broker expects development capital expenditure over the next few years will be accretive despite high construction costs and believes the company's targeted yields on expenditure are achievable.