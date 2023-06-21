Rudi’s View: Keep Your Focus On What Matters

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

Rudi's View | 10:03 AM

In this week's Weekly Insights:



-Keep Your Focus On What Matters

-Conviction Calls & Best Ideas

-FNArena Talks



By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor FNArena



Keep Your Focus On What Matters



The irony about share markets is the more share prices rally, the more optimistic we all become, and the stronger the urge to join in and become part of that rally.



But as one astute market follower stated last week: such reflex makes a lot more sense when the S&P500 is below 3900, where it was late last year or in February, than it does when the index is where it is now.



At least at those lower levels the argument can possibly be made that any forthcoming recession has already been accounted for.



Now the index has crossed 4400, anyone buying today needs to keep the fingers crossed and hope there will not be a recession, in contrast to forward-looking economic indicators.



I do note, following multiple weeks of index gains, several market watchers are now warning their clients technical indicators are flashing 'overbought' warnings, which is not a reliable timing indicator, but merely a reflection of how strong and one-sided market momentum in the US has been recently.



History does suggest overly stretched market momentum signals tend to be followed up by a general market retreat, though not necessarily immediately.



****



We all can come up with reasons as to why equities globally are back in rally mode. I do observe the number of investors and commentators willing to call a new bull market is steadily rising on Twitter.



I would not be surprised if we're all about to find out that institutional fund managers have been reducing their cash holdings while hedge funds have decided to cover short positions.



My suspicion is based upon the chart below from S&P Global Market Intelligence showing those global institutions have been gradually, but persistently, reducing exposure to US equities throughout the twelve months to May 31 (falling yellow trend line).







Over that period, as shown in the second graphic underneath, the S&P500 has effectively gone nowhere as each attempt to rally ran into subsequent weakness. Has this dynamic changed over the past weeks?



For a professional fund manager, nothing is as devastating as seeing markets rally while sitting with loads of cash on the sideline. This is where careers can come unstuck, irreparably and indefinitely.



Don't be surprised if cash levels generally have shrunk somewhat during this rally. This is not by default a sign of better times ahead, in share market terms. It's simply a calculated move by those worried about their job and mandates were markets to continue to surprise to the upside.



As we have all witnessed over the past 18 months; there is always room for surprise.



The Federal Reserve is partially responsible too. Not because of The Pause, which is being interpreted positively, but more so because of the central bank's ongoing injections of additional liquidity in the US financial system. Powell & Co are worried about further fallout and economic consequences from the regional banking crisis and are thus providing extra liquidity in support of US banks.



This is the real reason why more bad news has turned into good news for US, and by extension, global equities in 2023. Central bankers have discovered an extra shock absorber in the form of additional liquidity. It has worked thus far. History suggests a close relationship with equity market rallies, as the extra liquidity is funnelled into financial markets rather than in economic assets.

