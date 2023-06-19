Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 16-06-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday June 12 to Friday June 16, 2023

Total Upgrades: 7

Total Downgrades: 14

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.92%; Hold 33.74%; Sell 8.34%

For the shortened week ending Friday June 16, due to the King’s Birthday public holiday, there were seven ratings upgrades and fourteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Not only were there more ratings downgrades but also the magnitude of percentage downgrades to earnings forecasts significantly exceeded the size of upgrades, as can be seen in the tables below.

Insurance Australia Group received the only material percentage upgrade to forecast earnings (11.9%) by brokers and the largest percentage increase (3.73%) in target price.

At the group’s investor day, management reiterated FY23 margin guidance, which was a better than UBS was expecting. It's thought favourable results in Australia covered for an earnings shortfall in New Zealand.

Morgan Stanley highlighted pricing is higher in the second half of the financial year compared to the first half for motor, home, intermediated and in New Zealand, though Australian pricing has not risen in the past few months due to emerging customer affordability constraints.

Amid rising global yields and widening credit spreads, Ord Minnett observed investment income on the company's $12bn in assets should improve materially from FY23 onwards.

On the flipside, De Grey Mining, which 100% owns the Mallina gold project in Western Australia, received the largest percentage downgrade to forecast earnings last week, though investors should not be alarmed.

While the earnings downgrades were largely due to refreshed research by UBS, the small forecast numbers involved exaggerated the percentage change.

Moreover, this broker was bullish on De Grey’s prospects after management announced the addition of 1m ounces to the Mallina resource, and, more importantly, increased the Measured & Indicated (M&I) category by 1.1m ounces.

Total resources now stand at 11.7m ounces with 8.1m ounces in M&I and 9.5m ounces at the Hemi deposit alone. According to UBS, Hemi is an increasingly scarce and valuable long-life asset, and the broker eagerly awaits more project detail with the definitive feasibility study due next quarter.

Macquarie notes the potential of an underground operation at Hemi which is not included in its base case valuation. It’s thought such an operation could both extend the mine life of Mallina and incrementally boost production via the higher-grade ore feed.

DGL Group also received lower earnings forecasts from brokers as well as the largest percentage decrease in average target price.

Management downgraded FY23 earnings guidance by -10% mainly due to broad-based cost inflation, particularly in the Environmental division, and also cited the impacts of rising wages, some higher raw material costs and increased dumping charges.

As a result of the earnings downgrade, Morgans lowered its rating to Hold from Add and slashed its target to $1.00 from $2.10 on lower earnings forecasts and after applying a -20% valuation discount to reflect increased earnings uncertainty.

Neutral-rated UBS suggested organic earnings growth in the Chemical segment has dramatically slowed and the outlook for growth in FY24 is uncertain. This broker’s target was reduced to $1.15 from $2.10.

Next on the earnings downgrade table is Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, which also received an over -16% downgrade to its 12-month target price. In addition, the company received two ratings downgrades by separate brokers in the database.

Store rollout targets have been a key driver for Domino’s growth over the years, noted Macquarie, while the secondary driver has been same store sales.

Unfortunately, brokers were disappointed by store rollouts, sales and costs, after a second half earnings downgrade, though some positives are emerging.

Nickel Industries also received earnings downgrades from brokers after announcing a strategic partnership with major Indonesian conglomerate, PT United Tractors. The company will issue 857m shares at $1.10 each for proceeds of $943m and United Tractors will now have a 19.9% stake.

The two companies also entered into an associated, conditional, collaboration agreement, whereby United Tractors will fund a contributing 20% interest in the Excelsior Nickel Cobalt High Pressure Acid Leach (HPAL) project.

Incorporating the United Tractors share placement results in dilution to the company’s forecast EPS, explained Macquarie, but this is offset by a rise in the analyst's net present value due to an increased valuation from cash build.

This broker upgraded its rating to Outperform from Neutral and highlighted the placement will result in a net cash position and help de-risk the balance sheet, while Citi noted the capital raise overhang for the groups shares has now passed.

Nickel Industries’ existing operations are three rotary kiln furnace plants at the Morowali industrial park and the Angel nickel project at the Indonesia Weda Bay industrial park. The company also has an 80% interest in the Hengjaya mine, a nickel laterite deposit which supports a large tonnage, high grade nickel operation.

Total Buy recommendations in the database comprise 57.92% of the total, versus 33.74% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.34%.

Upgrade

ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP ((ABP)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 4/0/0

Abacus Property intends to de-staple its storage business by August. Macquarie estimates the stock is currently trading at a -19% discount to listed peers and the de-stapling will result in a neutral outcome for current shareholders.

The key to a re-rating will be the market pricing of the new entity. While market pricing is uncertain the broker believes the current valuation of Abacus Property is attractive.

As Macquarie is comfortable about the financial outcomes from de-stapling the rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Target is $2.90.

ANSELL LIMITED ((ANN)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/5/0

The share price of Ansell has moved through Ord Minnett's trigger level and the rating is upgraded to Accumulate from Hold. Target is $30.

DOCTOR CARE ANYWHERE GROUP PLC ((DOC)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Doctor Care Anywhere has reached agreement on its annual price increase and Bell Potter believes there is reason to expect record revenue generation in the months ahead.

The company expects to launch its mixed clinical workforce this month and has reaffirmed guidance that includes an annualised revenue run rate in the range of GBP42-46m by the end of June.

The loss-making Tasmanian subsidiary has been sold for $3m, having been acquired in 2021 for $11m in scrip and cash. The broker notes expansion into the Australian market was ill-timed as the company lacked the balance sheet to invest.

Rating is upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold and the target raised to 8c from 6c.

EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED ((EVN)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 1/2/2

Having visited Cowal and Ernest Henry, Citi is convinced mine life extensions at these high-quality assets are a case of when, not if. The broker upgrades Evolution Mining to Neutral from Sell, believing the end of the operations downgrades has been reached.

Citi remains bullish on precious metals and copper because of the decarbonisation theme, although asserts Evolution Mining still needs to demonstrate it can deliver. Target is raised to $3.30 from $3.10.

MOUNT GIBSON IRON LIMITED ((MGX)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Mount Gibson Iron has increased shipment rates and is on track to achieve and potentially surpass its FY23 guidance of 2.9m wmt. On Macquarie's forecasts the company generates around $700m in cash over the remaining life of the mine, which lifts to $1bn at spot.

The broker forecasts cash of $133m at the end of FY23, a 60% increase quarter on quarter. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral given the strong cash flow, and the target is raised to $0.60 from $0.50.

NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ((NIC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/1/0

The analysts at Macquarie visited the Hengjaya nickel mine and the IMIP (Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park) and several RKEF, HPAL and stainless steel facilities.

The visit highlighted to the broker potential upside for Nickel Industries from a new haul road (opening soon) which will connect the Hengjaya nickel mine to IMIP. Haulage could increase by around 12mt per year.

In a positive announcement, according to Macquarie, a conditional 19.99% placement to United Tractors will help de-risk the balance sheet and result in a net cash position. The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target rises by 18.3% to $1.10.