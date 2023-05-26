Next Week At A Glance – 29 May-2 June 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:56 AM

By Greg Peel

US markets are closed on Monday night for a Memorial Day long weekend during which it is hoped a deal on the debt ceiling can be reached. On Thursday, the US government will run out of money, although this date is not hard and fast and there are emergency measures that can be adopted.

Next week is jobs week in the US, with May non-farm payrolls due on Friday. The US will also see monthly consumer confidence.

UK markets are also closed on Monday night.

The world reports May PMIs next week.

In Australia we’ll see monthly data for building approvals and private sector credit, along with March quarter data for construction work done and private sector capex, ahead of the following week’s GDP release.

Note that the GDP will be released the day after the June RBA meeting.

Next week we'll also see the April CPI.

ALS Ltd ((ALQ)) will report earnings next week, along with (reportedly, but it’s moved around a bit) Champion Iron ((CIA)).

Alumina Ltd ((AWC)), Atlas Arteria ((ALX)), Life360 ((360)) and Nickel Industries ((NIC)) hold AGMs.

