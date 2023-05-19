Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 May 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:34 AM

By Greg Peel

Wall Street will closely scrutinise the minutes of the May Fed meeting due on Wednesday, as nerves build that an expected pause may not be forthcoming. Not that it seems to be bothering the stock market at present.

With the S&P500 now sitting right at the top of its 2023 range, tonight’s action will be critical. Can we see a breakthrough?

Once the minutes have been digested, Wall Street will then look to April PCE inflation numbers on Friday, along with durable goods orders and consumer sentiment, following a revision to the US March quarter GDP result on Thursday.

Tuesday sees the release of flash May PMI estimates across the globe.

The RBNZ meets next week. If you think we’ve got problems, New Zealand’s cash rate is 5.25%.

In Australia, the major economic release next week is April retail sales on Friday. Not as critical as wage growth and jobs numbers released this week, but still more fodder for the RBA to digest.

TechnologyOne ((TNE)), Webjet ((WEB)), Champion Iron ((CIA)) and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)) report earnings next week.

Brainchip Holdings ((BRN)), Viva Energy ((VEA)), Eagers Automotive ((APE)), Telix Pharmaceuticals ((TLX)) and InvoCare ((IVC)) all hold AGMs, with the latter subject to a takeover bid.

