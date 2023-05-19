FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-05-2023

Australia | 11:59 AM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
- ((AVH)) - Avita Medical
- ((IPL)) - Incitec Pivot
- ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
- ((NWS)) - News Corp
- ((NUF)) - Nufarm
- ((REA)) - REA Group
- ((SKO)) - Serko
- ((UMG)) - United Malt
- ((XRO)) - Xero
https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
