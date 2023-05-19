FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-05-2023

Australia | 11:59 AM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALL)) - Aristocrat Leisure
  • ((AVH)) - Avita Medical
  • ((IPL)) - Incitec Pivot
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
  • ((NWS)) - News Corp
  • ((NUF)) - Nufarm
  • ((REA)) - REA Group
  • ((SKO)) - Serko
  • ((UMG)) - United Malt
  • ((XRO)) - Xero

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – May 19, 2023

12:23 PM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-05-2023

11:59 AM - Australia
3
Next Week At A Glance – 22-26 May 2023

10:34 AM - Weekly Reports
4
In Brief: Lithium, Grocery Stocks & Pathology

10:00 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: The Other Ceiling

9:02 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
Rudi’s View: Investing In Megatrends (The Other Ones)

Apr 26 2023 - Rudi's View
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-04-23

Apr 24 2023 - Weekly Reports
3
Rudi’s View: Seeking Quality & Growth Offshore

May 03 2023 - Rudi's View
4
Uranium Week: All Fired Up

May 02 2023 - Weekly Reports
5
In Brief: General Insurance, Migration & Private Health Insurance 

Apr 21 2023 - Weekly Reports
6
In Brief: House Prices, Retail Sales, Banks & Gaming

May 05 2023 - Weekly Reports