Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 May 2023

By Greg Peel

Today’s Statement on Monetary Policy should throw some more light on this week’s RBA rate rise, and whereto from here, with most economists believing there’ll be one more to come over the next months.

Tonight’s US jobs report probably won’t inform anything much, as the Fed is set in its path.

The highlight locally next week will be the federal budget on Tuesday night, with an opportunity to throw monetary policy out of whack on a fiscal policy basis. Chalmers would have been relieved by a near-record trade surplus in March – not that that will change anything in the budget.

We’ll also see building approvals next week, NAB’s business confidence survey (strangely on Monday this month) and Westpac’s consumer confidence survey (which used to be on a Wednesday, but is now on a Tuesday).

China will report inflation data for April.

The Bank of England will hold a policy meeting just as the UK March quarter GDP is released.

It’s a big week in the US, with the release of the April CPI and PPI numbers, followed by the first Michigan Uni consumer sentiment survey for the month.

In the local market, off-cycle earnings reports begin to flow in earnest. Next week brings Westpac ((WBC)), Coronado Resources ((CRN)), CSR ((CSR)), GrainCorp ((GNC)) and Orica ((ORI)).

Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) will provide a quarterly update.

AGMs will be held by Ampol ((ALD)) and QBE Insurance ((QBE)).

