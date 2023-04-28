Next Week At A Glance – 1-5 May 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:23 AM

This story features NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: NAB

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Suffice to say, it is a very big week next week both locally and globally.

Locally we have the will-they-won’t they RBA meeting on Tuesday. On a balance of hawkish April minutes, and a weaker CPI, the jury is out.

Given the recent RBA shake-up, maybe they will pause again.

The RBA will follow with a Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday.

Data-wise we’ll see house prices, retail sales and trade.

In the stock market, while quarterly updates slow to a trickle we’ll see a handful of AGMs as well as a raft of earnings reports, including those of National Bank ((NAB)), ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) and Macquarie Group ((MQG)).

Quarterly earnings results are due from Amcor ((AMC)), News Corp ((NWS)) and REA Group ((REA)), among others.

Hot on the heels of the RBA comes the Fed meeting. The market is almost certain another 25 point hike is due, but will it be the last?

Following on from the Fed, the US will see April jobs numbers. And it's the biggest week in the US earnings season.

Hot on the heels of the Fed comes the ECB meeting.

The beginning of the new month brings PMI numbers from across the globe, spread about this month due to May Day holidays in the UK, Europe and China on Monday.

Chinese markets will still be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Japan will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms