Next Week At A Glance – 24-28 Apr 2023

Weekly Reports | Apr 21 2023

By Greg Peel

Australian and New Zealand markets are closed on Tuesday but open on Monday, at least for those who feel a need to turn up.

On the Wednesday we see the all-important March quarter CPI numbers, which will help inform any further RBA rate hikes.

The PPI is due on Friday, along with March private sector credit.

The Bank of Japan holds a policy meeting on Friday.

China reports April PMIs.

For the US it's durable goods orders, and also importantly, March PCE inflation numbers at the end of the week, although in this case, the Fed is 90% expected to hike again in May.

The main focus next week for Wall Street will be earnings reports from all the Mega Tech companies.

Locally it’s another busy week of quarterly reporting – a lot of miners but others as well, and too many to highlight here.

Coles Group ((COL)) March quarter sales update on Friday will be one to watch, and Woodside Energy ((WDS)) holds its AGM on Friday.

