Next Week At A Glance – 17-21 Apr 2023

Weekly Reports | 10:42 AM

This story features BHP GROUP LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: BHP

For a more comprehensive preview of next week's events, please refer to "The Monday Report", published each Monday morning. For all economic data release dates, ex-div dates and times and other relevant information, please refer to the FNArena Calendar.

By Greg Peel

Following a raft of critical US data this week, including inflation along with retail sales tonight, next week sees the action die down a bit. Releases are due for housing starts and existing home sales and the Empire State and Philly Fed indices.

The focus swill swing to corporate earnings, with three of the big US banks kicking off the March quarter result season in earnest tonight. The season ramps up considerably in the week after next.

The economic highlight for Australia next week will be the minutes of the April (pause) meeting. But locally, our own unofficial March quarter reporting season ramps up as well.

The emphasis next week is on resources, with all of BHP Group ((BHP)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Woodside Energy ((WDS)), Santos ((STO)) and Whitehaven Coal ((WHC)) reporting.

Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) will report earnings. The regional lender pre-released some numbers this morning already (not well received).

China releases its March quarter GDP result on Tuesday, along with March industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment.

New Zealand reports its March quarter CPI on Thursday and at the end of the week, flash estimates of April PMIs will be released across the globe.

For a calendar of earnings result releases and a summary of earnings results to date, refer to FNArena's Corporate Results Monitor (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/)

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms