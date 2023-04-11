Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-04-23

Weekly Reports | 10:09 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of eight major Australian and international stockbrokers: Citi, Bell Potter, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett, Shaw and Partners and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday April 3 to Friday April 7, 2023

Total Upgrades: 6

Total Downgrades: 11

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.53%; Hold 33.20%; Sell 8.27%

For the shortened week ending Thursday April 6 there were six upgrades and eleven downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Lynas Rare Earths received two ratings upgrades by separate brokers.

Since recent January highs, the company’s share price had fallen by -32%, prompting UBS to upgrade its recommendation to Buy from Neutral. It’s felt current neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) price weakness is temporary and a recovery may follow as early as the second half of 2023.

Long term fundamentals appeal to UBS, based upon robust growth markets for both the electric vehicle and renewables markets.

NdPr oxide is used in the production of permanent NdFeB magnets, which in turn, are used in the production of electric motors in electric vehicles and for direct-drive wind turbines.

Bell Potter agreed with UBS the share price sell-off in Lynas Rare Earths was overdone and upgraded its rating to Buy from Hold.

This broker highlighted the company owns and operates what is arguably the world’s best rare earth deposit at Mount Weld in Western Australia. Also, the company has a sound balance sheet with multiple pathways for growth.

Ord Minnett downgraded its rating for Stockland last week to Hold from Accumulate on valuation after a recent share price rally, while Citi raised its rating to Buy from Neutral.

Citi also increased its rating for Mirvac Group to Buy from Hold after becoming cautiously positive on the housing outlook over the next 6-12 months.

The broker cited positive medium-term dynamics including rising immigration, low housing supply, ongoing low unemployment and rental vacancies at near record lows.

The broker can see more upside for Stockland relative to Mirvac given a lower relative valuation and higher residential exposure. Strong growth is also anticipated for Stockland’s logistics and retail businesses by comparison to Mirvac’s office exposure.

For the second consecutive week, Mincor Resources headed up the lists for the largest percentage fall in both target price and forecast earnings.

In last week’s article, FNArena noted the company had recently approached and been rejected by BHP Group in a bid to revise offtake agreements to allow for product specification variations.

Unfortunately, ore was then delivered to BHP that failed to meet a minimum nickel-to-arsenic ratio, and because of the resultant uncertainty, Mincor withdrew its FY23 production guidance.

In further developments last week, the board of Mincor Resources advised shareholders to accept the $1.40 takeover offer from Wyloo Metals. While Shaw and Partners felt the bid undervalues the company’s long-term potential, shareholders were still advised to sell into the offer.

Shaw reduced its target to $1.40 from $1.80 and downgraded its rating to Sell from Buy, while Macquarie also reduced its target to $1.40 from $1.50 to align with the takeover bid price.

Total Buy recommendations comprise 58.53% of the total, versus 33.20% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 8.27%.

Upgrade

LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED ((LYC)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS and Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Bell Potter .B/H/S: 3/0/2

In light of market developments, UBS lowers its forecasts for rare earths for 2023 to US$86/kg while the long-term real price forecast of US$95/kg is unchanged.

This has led to a reduction in estimates for earnings per share for Lynas Rare Earths of -19% and -15% in FY23 and FY24, respectively.

While the target is lowered to $8.80 from $9.00, the rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral as the share price is now down -33% from its peak in January.

While aware of the risks around near-term production the broker, consistent with company guidance, models Kalgoorlie feed starting in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Despite the near-term earnings risk because of the commissioning of Kalgoorlie as a replacement for Malaysia, along with a weaker commodity price, Bell Potter believes the sell-off in Lynas Rare Earths is overdone.

Fundamentally, the business is the leader in the rare earths segment and has a sound balance sheet with multiple pathways for growth, the broker asserts.

This is underpinned by what is arguably the best rare-earth deposit at Mount Weld. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Hold and the target is reduced to $8.06 from $8.15.

MIRVAC GROUP ((MGR)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Analysts at Citi are adopting the view that rising share prices for landlords in Australia likely have further to run as worst case scenarios for property prices don't seem to be materialising.

Ofsetting the negatives, Citi argues rising immigration along with low supply create a positive medium-term backdrop for the sector.

Mirvac Group has been upgraded to Buy from Neutral. Stockland, also upgraded today, is the preferred exposure. No change has been made to the $2.40 price target.

ORICA LIMITED ((ORI)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Macquarie reviews the fundamentals and ascertains Orica's relative earnings defensiveness is driven by solid demand for resources, internal margin improvement as well as a recovery after the pandemic.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral as the stock offers an attractive growth outlook for earnings. FY23-25 estimates are lifted by 5-6% because of the improved price/mix and demand recovery. Target is raised to $17 from $16.

SEEK LIMITED ((SEK)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 4/1/0

After the Seek investor briefing Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, assessing the five-year growth aspirations of high single digits for Australasia are conservative.

While the company downgraded FY23 revenue guidance to reflect softer job advertisements this, the broker observes, was entirely offset by cuts to operating expenditure. The risk/reward is now skewed to the upside, Macquarie asserts. Target is raised to $32.50 from $23.50.

STOCKLAND ((SGP)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Analysts at Citi are adopting the view that rising share prices for landlords in Australia likely have further to run as worst case scenarios for property prices don't seem to be materialising.

Ofsetting the negatives, Citi argues rising immigration along with low supply create a positive medium-term backdrop for the sector.

Citi's rating for Stockland has been upgraded to Buy from Neutral. Stockland becomes the broker's preferred exposure. The target lifts to $4.60 from $3.90.

See also SGP downgrade.