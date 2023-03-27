Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 24-03-23

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 20 to Friday March 24, 2023

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 5

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 52.88%; Hold 37.21%; Sell 9.91%

For the week ending Friday March 24 there were ten upgrades and five downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

Repeated guidance downgrades and ongoing cash-burn have raised the likelihood of a capital raising at Fineos Corp, according to Citi. As a result, the broker downgraded its rating to Neutral High Risk from Neutral, and the company recorded the largest percentage fall in average target price last week.

Citi lowered itstarget to $1.39 from $2.50, which comparesto a $4 target as recently as February 28 this year, when the stock was rated a Buy.

Star Entertainment Group received the second largest percentage drop in average target price in the FNArena database after Outperform-rated Macquarie resumed coverage following an equity raising.

At the same time as first half results were released on February 23, the company announced an $800m capital raise, with the proceeds intended to reduce debt.

Macquarie feelsthe main swing factor for the companys futuregearing level will be the eventual monetary penalty from AUSTRAC and outcomes from class actions.

Star also heads up the table below for the largest percentage downgrade to forecast earnings in the database.

While NextDC was second on the table, the size of the percentage change was exaggerated by the small forecast numbers involved.

In its review of the Technology and Communication sector following the February reporting season, Citi retained its Buy rating for NextDC and raised its target to $12.70 from $12.60.

Commenting on the companys first half results, the broker appreciated the company's strong revenue (buoyed by strong billing utilisation and CPI price links) and falling cost profile. On the downside, bookings disappointed, particularly out of Melbourne.

Appen received the next largest fall in forecast earnings, also as a result of Citis review of the Technology and Communication sector.

The analyst assessed FY22 results in late-February were on balance negative, with Appen beginning to underperform its closest peer, Telus International. The brokers target was reduced to $2.00 from $2.30 and the Sell rating retained.

On the flipside, Brickworks received the only material increase in average forecast earnings last week. The leading position of Sigma Healthcare on the table below should be ignored due to a data glitch.

As noted by Ord Minnett, Brickworks managed to deliver a 26%earnings increase over its first half (ending in January), with the result underpinned by strength in the Property and Investments divisions.

This outcome was achieved despite a somewhat disappointing performance from both the Australian and North American Building Products divisions, explained the analyst.

While earnings for Building Products will face FY24 headwinds from input costs, suggested UBS, the Property division's earnings should fare better with strong rental earnings offsetting cap rate headwinds.

The Property division contributed a large slice ($453m) ofthe $607m in earnings for the first half, of which $263m was from property sales.

Morgans pointed out the Investments divisionis a key contributor to the underlying Brickworks share price. The companys interest in Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co, for example, accounts for around $17 of the Brickworksshare price, which closed last week at $22.67.

Total Buy recommendations comprise 52.88% of the total, versus 37.22% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 9.91%.

Upgrade

A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/1/3

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating fora2 Milk Co to Accumulate from Hold on valuation after a recent share price decline.

No changes are made to the broker's forecasts and the $7.20 target is unchanged.

AUB GROUP LIMITED ((AUB)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/0/0

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating forAUB Group to Accumulate from Hold valuation after a recent share price decline.

No changes are made to the broker's forecasts and the $29 target is unchanged.

CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ((CWY)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 2/4/0

Credit Suisse warnsCleanaway Waste Management is likely at risk of severe economic sensitivity, based on impacts on peers in the US and UK during the global financial crisis. The peer companies in question saw revenue decline as much as -12%, and earnings as much as -50%.

Extrapolating these results,Credit Suisse expects a gross domestic product decline of between -1-2% would seeCleanaway Waste Management's revenue decline -2-4% and earnings -6-8%, while in the less likely case of a -5% gross domestic product decline would see revenue decline -10-12% and drive a materially greater earnings decline.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform and the target price of $2.50 are retained.

INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED ((IAG)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/2/1

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating forInsurance Australia Group to Accumulate from Holdon valuation after a recent share price decline.

No changes are made to the broker's forecasts and the $5.50 target is unchanged.

MYER HOLDINGS LIMITED ((MYR)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 0/1/0

While the Australian department store sector has long been in decline, and likely to continue on that trend according toOrd Minnett, the broker does considerMyer to offer the greatest leverageto the sector and points out the retailer is following clear strategy to address the challenges facing the wider sector.

Ord Minnett expects the introduction of Amazon to the Australian market to prove disruptive to incumbent retailers, and this impact to emerge at the same time as decline in the sector's relevance to consumers who are shifting spending to entertainment, leisure and specialty stores.

The rating is upgraded to Hold from Lighten and the target price of $0.75 is retained.

PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED ((PMV)) Upgrade to Lighten from Sell by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Ord Minnett has lifted its rating onPremier Investments, operator of retail brands including Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Jacqui E, Dotti and Peter Alexander, as well as stationary brand Smiggle.

The broker highlights Smiggle, which has limited competitors, a unique concept and an affordable price point, remains pivotal togrowth plans. Having already achieved success with the brand in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, the company intends to pursue expansion in Europe to drive long-term growth.

The rating is upgraded to Lighten from Sell and the target price of $19.00 is retained.

See also PMV downgrade.

RIO TINTO LIMITED ((RIO)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Ord Minnett upgrades its rating forRio Tinto to Hold from Lightenafter a recent share price decline.

No changes are made to the broker's forecasts and the $107 target is unchanged.