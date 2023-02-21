FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 21-02-2023

Australia | 3:22 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
  • ((ADH)) - Adairs
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((ALD)) - Ampol
  • ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((CNU)) - Chorus
  • ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
  • ((GPT)) - GPT Group
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((HDN)) - HomeCo Daily Needs REIT
  • ((IRE)) - Iress
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((NST)) - Northern Star Resources
  • ((NXL)) - Nuix
  • ((OML)) - oOh!media
  • ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
  • ((SYM)) - Symbio Holdings

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

