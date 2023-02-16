FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 16-02-2023

Australia | 2:59 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((COH)) - Cochlear
  • ((CBA)) - CommBank
  • ((CPU)) - Computershare
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((FMG)) - Fortescue Metals
  • ((GUD)) - G.U.D. Holdings
  • ((NWL)) - Netwealth Group
  • ((PGH)) - Pact Group
  • ((PMT)) - Patriot Battery Metals
  • ((PME)) - Pro Medicus
  • ((RBL)) - Redbubble
  • ((SVW)) - Seven Group
  • ((SKC)) - SkyCity Entertainment
  • ((TWE)) - Treasury Wine Estates
  • ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres
  • ((WES)) - Wesfarmers

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

