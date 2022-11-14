The Monday Report – 14 November 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:11 AM

By Greg Peel

Flat Session

As I had suggested, the ASX200 simply stepped-jumped up on Friday in the opening minutes and did nothing thereafter, closing where it had opened. It was a good day for a steak and a red.

The formidable 7000 resistance level was left behind in the opening seconds, and the index also closed above its 200-day moving average, which is an ongoing bullish sign.

The day was all about interest rates. The Aussie ten-year yield did not match the US equivalent in falling -30 points. It only fell -7, but had fallen a total of -30 points in the two sessions prior. Lower yields, on the back of a lower US inflation print, were what drove stocks either up or down.

Winners on lower rates were technology (5.0%), real estate (3.9%), health care (3.6%), consumer discretionary (3.5%), communication services (2.8%) and industrials (2.2%).

And also the banks (2.2%), which while looking less spectacular, have more index clout. Financials were also hampered by small falls for insurers, which actually benefit from higher rates, notwithstanding another weekend of floods.

Computershare ((CPU)) is also a rate beneficiary, and thus fell -2.9%, pipped only by a -3.2% fall for Origin Energy ((ORG)), which had nothing to do with rates. Origin shot up 30% the day before on a takeover offer. Utilities were thus the only sector to close in the red on Friday (-0.5%) when otherwise it would have joined the party.

The biggest moves in index stocks were posted by some of the most beaten-down of late, but also the most shorted. Shorted more than 10% ahead of Friday were Megaport ((MP1)), which topped the index with a 13.7% jump, and Block ((SQ2)), up 11.5%.

Shorted more than 5% were Pinnacle Investments ((PNI)), up 12.5% (it was a good day for fund managers) and Pro Medicus ((PME)), up 11.4%.

On the other side of the ledger, coal miner woes continued.

That may change today. Yet another -1.7% plunge in the US dollar on Friday night, following -2% on Thursday night, finally kicked metal prices into gear after a typical day-late delayed reaction. All commodity prices were up big on Friday night.

Materials did rise 3.7% on Friday, mostly on gold, with energy a laggard at 0.7%.

Offsetting the gains in commodity prices is another 1.4% jump for the Aussie to over US67c, having come from under US63c in a heartbeat.