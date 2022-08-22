Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 19-08-22

Weekly Reports | Aug 22 2022

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 15 to Friday August 19, 2022

Total Upgrades: 9

Total Downgrades: 33

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 57.28%; Hold 35.15%; Sell 7.57%

The busiest week of the August reporting season so far revealed a predominance of ratings downgrades. For the week ending Friday August 19 there were nine upgrades and thirty-three downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

While there were ratings downgrades by two separate brokers for each of Amcor, ResMed and Carsales, results were in line with analysts’ expectations for the former two and FY22 results for Carsales actually exceeded broker forecasts.

In each case, the brokers’ 12-month price targets did not justify the prior rating, when compared to current valuations.

Unfortunately for Beach Energy, dual broker rating downgrades related to operational issues. Higher costs, including higher tax and restoration expenses resulted in an -8% earnings miss compared to Citi’s forecasts. The broker downgraded its rating to Neutral from Buy and lowered its target to $1.85 from $2.10.

Macquarie also downgraded its rating to Underperform from Neutral and lowered its target to $1.55 from $1.85. FY23 production guidance was a -7% miss versus the broker’s forecast, while capital expenditure guidance was 16% higher than expected.

On the flipside, Seek’s FY22 results were an overall beat and resulted in three separate brokers upgrading ratings to Buy (or equivalent). While Seek's FY22 result was in line on a net basis, FY23 guidance was much higher than anticipated.

Morgans pointed to Seek’s ability to raise prices if necessary and UBS estimated shares are trading at a -12% discount to historical earnings. Ord Minnett also raised its rating for several reasons including prior management execution, which has resulted in a doubling of Australian revenue in five-years.

The top three percentage upgrades to forecast earnings by brokers last week were Auckland International Airport, Corporate Travel Management and Transurban.

All three companies operate within industries uniquely impacted by the pandemic and analysts forecasts for FY22 were accordingly low. Once these forecasts rolled off financial models, and were replaced by sunnier recovery outlooks for FY23 and onwards, overall forecasts received a boost.

This boost occurred even if those sunnier forecasts were downgraded as a consequence of the reporting season results/outlooks. By way of example, FY23 guidance for Auckland International Airport missed the consensus forecast by brokers.

Citi even downgraded its rating to Sell from Neutral on the expectation for rising operational costs and interest rates, despite a FY22 result that beat the broker’s forecast.

Transurban FY22 result generally met broker forecasts though first-time FY23 DPS guidance of 53cps missed the 60cps expected by consensus. Morgans suggested management is understandably conservative at this point of the recovery, though Credit Suisse was less forgiving and downgraded its rating to Underperform from Neutral and lowered its target price to $13.00 from $13.60.

Corporate Travel Management achieved an overall earnings beat versus the consensus forecast. Revenues are recovering to pre-covid levels across the board with full recovery forecast by FY24, UBS enthused, and although labour problems remain, management will target productivity gains as an offset.

Coming fourth on the table for the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings was Insurance Australia Group after in-line FY22 results. Despite a rise in inflation, management expects to sufficiently raise rates to meet its FY23 margin target of 14%-16%.

Ord Minnett suggested reserves now appear reasonable assuming inflation retreats, and Credit Suisse now expects a further margin boost in the new financial year. This comes after underlying investment returns and lower expense ratios delivered an 80bps improvement to underlying margins in the second half of FY22.

Speaking of margins, Temple & Webster delivered a clear earnings beat versus consensus expectations on improving margins, which demonstrated to Morgan Stanley flexibility and a strong market position.

The broker raised its FY23 earnings forecasts and noted an attractive valuation for a leader in a structurally growing market, with revenue on track to reach $1bn in five years.

Origin Energy also received earnings upgrades. While FY22 results were generally in line with expectations, Morgans is increasingly confident the company is through the worst of its exposure to volatile electricity prices and raised its target to $5.68 from $5.39.

Buybacks were discussed by management though Outperform-rated Macquarie expects special dividends are more likely. The broker raised its target price to $7.42 from $6.87.

Redbubble also appeared in the table for material forecast earnings upgrades by brokers in the FNArena database following both in-line FY22 results and the benefit of forecasts for FY22 rolling-off broker financial models.

UBS adjusted its earnings forecasts for higher gross margins in FY23 and FY24, while Morgan Stanley noted a June quarter revenue growth rate of 1% compared to -7%, -11% and -28%, respectively, in the prior three quarters.

On the negative side of the ledger, St Barbara headed up the table for the largest forecast earnings downgrades by brokers, after a site trip by Ord Minnett reinforced the structural challenges at Gwalia. The orebody is deep and has a declining grade profile, explains the analyst.

The Hold-rated broker’s FY23/24 earnings forecasts were lowered on higher costs and capital requirements. While the valuation is considered attractive, and the target was raised to $1.10 from $0.90, risks across the portfolio remain.

Next on the table was BlueScope Steel after FY22 results exceeded consensus expectations, but first half guidance disappointed. Macquarie downgraded its rating to Neutral from Outperform and lowered its earnings per share forecasts by -32%, -19% and -17%, respectively through to FY25.

While the buyback was extended and the dividend was in line, the broker pointed out capex guidance was again lifted to account for acquisitions and further investment in the US.

Magellan Financial Group also received lower earnings forecasts from brokers last week after FY22 earnings missed the consensus estimate. The second half dividend also missed Morgan Stanley’s forecast by -10% on lower performance fees, and the broker sees lumpy downside risks on flows and little offsetting flexibility for costs.

Broker earnings forecasts for Sims declined last week, despite an in-line FY22 result and a dividend which surprised to the upside. While the company benefited from higher scrap prices in FY22, management pointed to a fall in non-ferrous prices to US$320-US$400/t at the start of FY23 from around US$700/t in March.

Citi also lowered its earnings forecasts for Appen in reaction to the previous week’s half year result and trading update. Global Services segment revenue is expected to decline by -10% year-on-year in the second half.

However, with the company's largest customers, Google and Facebook, both indicating slowing headcount growth and investment, the broker noted further downside risk and downgraded its rating to Sell from Neutral.

Finally, Data#3 received the only material change to price targets set by brokers in the FNArena database last week, following pre-guided and in-line FY22 results.

Morgan Stanley noted a significant acceleration in services in the second half and raised its target to $6.90 from $6.30, while Morgans found another record result in the face of supply chain pressures hard to fault and raised its target to $6.42 from $6.27.

Total Buy recommendations take up 57.28% of the total, versus 35.15% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.57%.

Upgrade

ASX LIMITED ((ASX)) Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/4/1

Morgans upgrades its rating for ASX to Hold from Reduce after a recent share price retracement and FY22 results showing top-line growth across all business units. The target is increased to $76.90 from $74.05 on the result and less conservatism for forecast revenue.

The analyst cautions about elevated risks in the near-term surrounding current large-scale technology projects. Guidance was for double digit expense growth in FY23 and a circa 14% increase in capex.

BLACKMORES LIMITED ((BKL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/3/1

Blackmores' result missed Credit Suisse on out-of-stocks in Australia, China lockdowns, restoration of incentive payments and difficult to measure inflationary pressure.

But the broker upgrades to Outperform on the basis that upside risk is greater than downside, suggesting that through price

increases and cost savings, Blackmores has the chance to pull growth forward.

One key challenge in FY23 is the company will be cycling tough covid comparables for immunity products, particularly in Indonesia in the September quarter. Target unchanged at $90.

CHALLENGER LIMITED ((CGF)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi and Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/6/0

Challenger's FY22 earnings results highlighted previous concerns Citi noted in the earnings profile for the group, including the shift to shorter dated Life sales which had a negative impact on margins.

The broker also notes, with surprise, the poor outcome from the bank, with the analyst explaining the goodwill write-off and strategic review pointing to reasons for concern over the state of the operations. Challenger referring to "dis-synergies rather than the synergies it expected" within the recently acquired bank.

Citi views the FY23 guidance as disappointing relative to the market, but broadly in line with the broker's forecasts, leading to a marginal adjustment in earnings forecasts.

The target is upgraded to Neutral from Sell, adjusting to the share price fall and the price target is is lowered to $6.70 from $6.80.

FY22 pre-tax profit was in line. Guidance for FY23 pre-tax profit of $485-535m is ahead of forecasts, stemming from Challenger envisaging reduced capital pressure compared with Ord Minnett's prior assumptions.

The capital position included a mark up in property values, which the broker suspects could face a future reversal if capitalisation rates in the market start to drift lower or credit losses emerge in a meaningful way.

While still cautious about the outlook, given the share price decline Ord Minnett raises the rating to Hold from Lighten. Target is reduced to $6.20 from $6.40.

DOWNER EDI LIMITED ((DOW)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 4/1/0

Downer EDI's FY22 result outpaced consensus and Credit Suisse's forecasts, which, combined with decent cash conversion satisfied the broker given challenging operating conditions.

But FY23 guidance disappointed, falling well shy of consensus and the broker, and EPS forecasts are downgraded accordingly

Nonetheless, the broker upgrades to Outperform from Neutral, reflecting its appreciation of management, lower risk profile in comparison to peers, and light capital model, discarding concerns about consensus downgrades and too high an entry price (after the share price retreat in the June half).

Target price rises to $5.75 from $5.32.

SEEK LIMITED ((SEK)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans and Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS and Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/0/1

FY22 results for Seek included a -2% earnings (EBITDA) miss versus the consensus forecast, while revenue was around 2% above the upper end of management guidance.

A highlight for Morgans was a strong performance by A&NZ, due to robust job advertisement volume growth of 39% and 11% average advertisement yield growth. The rating rises to Add from Hold as it's believed prices may be raised if necessary to increase yield.

The broker lowers its FY23-FY25 EPS estimates by -7-14%, partly due to the provided FY23 guidance (earnings of $560m-$590m) and an increased investment spend. The target falls to $29.40 from $32.33.

UBS points to the market's disappointment regarding "potentially bullish" guidance for Seek's FY23 earnings outlook.

The company reported 11% growth in listings over FY22 with an uptake of Premium ads and higher pricing for Classic ads, estimated at 5%, ex-discounts for volume.

The analyst views Applications per Ad which reached an historical low will reverse as labour supply pressures ease.

The broker's earnings forecasts are reduced by -21.9% and -21.3% for FY23 and FY24, respectively, and account for a -5% and -12% decline in listings volumes over the next two financial years.

On the positive side, UBS is forecasting EDITDA margins to grow 190bs between FY23 and FY26, due to the strong operating leverage in the business and despite ongoing investment in the platform.

UBS upgrades Seek to Buy from Neutral and sees the stock as trading at a -12% discount to historical earnings. The price target falls to $27.80 from $32.

FY22 earnings were ahead of Ord Minnett's estimates. Seek's frank discussion regarding the outlook, which the broker notes incorporated "classic cost creation" in terms of investment for a long-term opportunity, encountered a surprising amount of criticism.

Hence, the performance of the share price in future will rely on interpretations of management's confidence that it can execute on the long-term opportunities.

In the company's favour, the broker points out the labour market remains structurally tight and costs come with benefits from FY24. Rating is upgraded to Buy from Accumulate. Target is lowered to $31 from $35.

TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED ((TWE)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/2/0

Treasury Wine Estates reported a "solid" result according to Macquarie with a consensus beat on after-tax earnings and EPS, while revenues were in line with expectations.

Of note the broker highlights the ongoing "premiumisation" trend for the business with the Luxury and Premium categories now contributing 83% of revenues, up 6bp on the year.

Macquarie raises earnings forecasts by 0.8% for FY23 and 0.5%% for FY24 and moves to a more confident stance on the company after the successful transition away from China alongside good growth opportunities in Asia.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the price target is raised to $15.00 from $12.55.

See also TWE downgrade.