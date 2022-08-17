FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-08-2022

2022-08-17

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BHP)) - BHP Group
  • ((CGF)) - Challenger
  • ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
  • ((JRV)) - Jervois Global
  • ((360)) - Life360
  • ((PXS)) - Pharmaxis
  • ((SEK)) - Seek
  • ((SWM)) - Seven West Media
  • ((SGF)) - SG Fleet
  • ((SCP)) - Shopping Centres Australasia Property
  • ((SGM)) - Sims
  • ((TGR)) - Tassal Group
  • ((TPW)) - Temple & Webster

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

