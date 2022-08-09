FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-08-2022

Australia | 1:26 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
  • ((SQ2)) - Block
  • ((DXC)) - Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
  • ((GDF)) - Garda Property
  • ((SUN)) - Suncorp Group

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

