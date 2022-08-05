Next Week At A Glance – 8-12 Aug 2022

Weekly Reports | 10:23 AM

By Greg Peel

Eventually the truth will come out, and as the US earnings season now moves into its long tail period, the local season begins to ramp up from next week. It begins slowly, and then madness descends in the following two weeks.

Once the US gets past July jobs numbers tonight, the angst will be resoundingly maintained next week with the July CPI numbers due on Wednesday night.

The US will also see the PPI on Thursday and consumer sentiment on Friday.

China reports inflation numbers next week.

The UK June quarter GDP will be released, what there is of it.

In Australia we’ll see the monthly NAB business and Westpac consumer confidence surveys.

National Bank ((NAB)) provides a quarterly update next week ahead of Commonwealth Bank’s ((CBA)) full-year result on Wednesday, and get ready for Rio Tinto ((RIO)) to go ex-div on Thursday – not by as much as hoped, but still a lot.

