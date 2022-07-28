Rudi’s View: ‘I’m so Bearish, I’m Bullish’

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

'I'm so Bearish, I'm Bullish'



Economists at Oxford Economics summarised this year's financial market's dilemma as follows: The risk of a global recession has clearly grown. It's far from inevitable, still, but orchestrating a soft landing will require luck.



It has taken this long into the calendar year -approximately seven months- but a global recession has now pretty much become the consensus view among financial institutions. Such is the conclusion drawn by Bank of America analysts following BofA's latest monthly global fund managers survey.



The July survey, reported BofA, embodies full capitulation with respondents signalling expectations for global growth and corporate profits have sunk to all-time lows, average cash levels have risen to the highest since 9/11, with equity allocation at its lowest since Lehman Bros went bankrupt in late 2008.



The BofA Bull & Bear Indicator remains at "max bearish" triggering the response: I'm so Bearish, I'm Bullish.



Market fundamentals are poor, acknowledges BofA, but overall sentiment is extremely poor, increasing the likelihood that equities and credit will rally over the weeks ahead.



Further fueling the thesis of market sentiment having sunk too deep, too quickly was the observation by analysts at JP Morgan that short positioning for US futures had accumulated to an all-time record high.

No surprise, some market commentators have made a connection with short covering to (at least partially) explain the general improvement in equity indices this month.



Volumes are dreadful, so any change in those cash levels or short positions would have had a larger-than-usual impact.



"What Bear Market teaches us is there are a million reasons to sell/buy a stock; only a few are related to a specific company's underlying fundamentals. Something to keep in mind also when the next Bull Market rages on high volume."



There is also positive news to report: while most forecasters are now anticipating the arrival of economic recession, unless a great deal of 'luck' happens to interfere, general consensus believes any recession will be 'mild', more like the early 2000s rather than that dreaded 2008 precedent when the global financial system came within a heartbeat of total dysfunction.



If correct, this will have major positive ramifications for financial assets. First up: corporate earnings might prove more resilient. Secondly: central banks might not have to go full throttle for much longer, assuming inflation, as is also widely forecast, will start deflating over the months ahead.



Another reason as to why Quality and Growth equities (in particular: Quality Growth) have encountered less headwinds these past few weeks is because global bond markets have also started to reflect the general consensus that economic recession might be unavoidable over the year ahead, which is what yield curve inversion implies (shorter-duration bonds offering a higher yield than longer-duration bonds).



Whereas the valuation for your typical higher multiple Quality company a la Goodman Group ((GMG)), WiseTech Global ((WTC)) or Carsales ((CAR)) comes under pressure when bond yields are on the rise (compression of multiples), the opposite occurs when longer-dated bond yields fall in recognition of plausible recession.



While this might temporarily lift many boats from the Growth basket, the fact there might be a recession on the horizon implies most Growth stocks remain at risk of operational disappointment either in the upcoming results season, or in February next year.

A cautious investor, therefore, wouldn't stray too far away from Quality, Solid and Defensive, lest he/she has a particular short-term trading strategy.





Corporate Earnings: Between Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde



Viewed from afar, the upcoming results season in Australia will be rather unusual in that it might arrive too early in the down-cycle for investors to properly assess the resilience of a company's client base, profits and margins.



This is also the view of some commentators in the USA who believe the Q3 season over there might turn out only the first in a series of accumulating deterioration in company fundamentals.



Whereas an oft mentioned number, both here and in the USA, is -20% for corporate earnings, it's pretty much a given this is too large a reduction to be fully incorporated into updated forecasts throughout July and August. If -20% proves to be accurate, we won't know until much later, maybe as late as this time next year.



Confronted with this set-up, investors globally have not hesitated to de-risk their positioning, and to de-risk heavily. Shares in commodity producers, earlier in the year seen as the beez kneez when inflation-protection seemed on everybody's mind, have given up all their gains plus some over the seven weeks past.



Similarly, prices for gold, copper, oil, iron ore and the like have all declined over that period and most prices are now trading below analysts' forecasts, from a sizable premium previously, further adding downward pressure to consensus forecasts for corporate earnings.