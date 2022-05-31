What Now For AGL?

Australia | 12:25 PM

The abandonment of AGL Energy’s demerger plans and subsequent board upheaval has left the company in an uncertain position due to its need to act on its substantial debt burden.

-Post no spin-off, AGL Energy now in limbo

-A new-look board required

-Debt remains the company’s pressing issue

-What will Mike do?

By Greg Peel

In early 2017, AGL Energy ((AGL)) traded at $26.76 per share. In November last year it traded at $5.13. Straining under the weight of debt, the company was able to begin a bounce off the bottom when oil and coal prices began to surge, implying higher gas and electricity prices for the power generator.

That thesis remains in place, with the regulator recently approving substantial power price increases.

But AGL’s problem remained one of being perceived as an ESG pariah, indeed the lowest of the low in Australia given it is the country’s biggest carbon emitter. To that end the board came up with a plan – demerge the company into two separate entities. AGL Australia would take the company’s energy retailing business and renewable energy assets and Accel Energy would keep the legacy coal-fired power plants.

The perception was that AGL Australia would be ESG-viable and a valuation re-rating would follow. Accel would be sold off to solve the company’s debt problem. Simples. Brokers for the most part agreed the strategy was in shareholder interest, although the question of securing a buyer for the coal plants remained in some doubt.

Then in stepped Atlassian co-founder and billionaire green warrior Mike Cannon-Brookes who, via his Grok Ventures and in consortium with private equity firm Brookfield, made a takeover offer at $7.50 per share. The proposal was swiftly rejected by the board. The offer was then upped to $8.25, and again rejected.

Cannon-Brookes’ primary goal was to shut down the coal plants. AGL’s CEO suggested, in comparison to the demerger plan, “The alternative is a lot of rhetoric but little detail from someone who has not provided a plan, and whose interests are not aligned with the interests of thousands of our other long-standing shareholders”.

Cannon-Brookes pointed to the long term share price decline.

Then having been knocked back at $8.25, he secured 11.27% of AGL shares instead, and became its largest shareholder.

Counting the Beat

A shareholder vote on the demerger proposal was scheduled for June. Yesterday the board announced it had abandoned the demerger plan. Four of eight board members announced their resignations, including the chairman and CEO.

Cannon-Brookes’ shareholding clearly brought the board unstuck, as it insisted the proposal “would have been supported by a majority of shareholders, both retail and institutional”. Given the proposal required a 75% majority of shares on issue, that shareholder majority obviously did not add up to 63.73%, or 75% minus Cannon-Brookes.

Conceding a groundswell of opposition, brokers had warned that were the vote to have been to reject the demerger plan (not anticipating an abandonment beforehand), the risk was AGL’s share price would collapse into a fog of uncertainty. As it was, the stock lost only -1.7% on yesterday’s announcement.

The assumption is a takeover is now back on the table.