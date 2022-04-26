Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-04-22

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Tuesday April 19 to Friday April 22, 2022

Total Upgrades: 5

Total Downgrades: 8

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 59.45%; Hold 34.47%; Sell 6.08%

For the shortened week ending Friday April 22 there were five upgrades and eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

After a period of outperformance by Evolution Mining against the broader Gold sector, Citi last week downgraded its rating to Neutral from Buy. The broker also lowered its production forecasts and dividend estimates following the company’s March quarter production report.

Likewise, Ord Minnett lowered its rating to Hold from Accumulate as March quarter numbers were adversely impacted by both weather and covid. Production estimates were lowered on a more conservative ramp-up for FY23 and the 12-month target price was lowered to $4.35 from $4.90.

Meanwhile, Zip Co received the only material (negative) percentage change in target price last week. Brokers reacted to a quarterly trading update though there appeared to be an element of catch-up, with the share price having already moved lower.

Morgans has concerns around the general BNPL space and downgraded its rating for the company to Hold from Add. It’s thought the most likely near-term positive catalyst, which is still several quarters away, would be an improvement in the company’s bad debt charge. The broker’s target price was slashed to $1.26 from $3.94. Ord Minnett also halved its target to $2.00 after noting the BNPL sector had been aggressively sold off, along with the broader Technology sector.

Zip Co added 900,000 customers in the US in the March quarter though use of the service per customer fell to 3.5x from 4.9x in the prior quarter, pointed out Macquarie. Rising bad debts are considered a major risk and the broker also lowered its target price to $1.05 from $1.85.

In terms of earnings forecasts, Santos received the largest percentage increase last week following its March quarter production report. Revenue was higher than Morgan Stanley expected due to better pricing, while production was a slight miss versus expectation.

Higher dividends and larger on-market share buybacks are likely to be driven by divestments, which should prove a major catalyst for the share price, according to the analyst. It’s estimated a sale of 51% of Alaska could generate more than US$1bn, 10% of PNG LNG has potential for US$2.5bn, while 30-40% of Dorado may bring in US$0.5bn. Ord Minnett agrees potential asset sales would be a share price catalyst.

According to Credit Suisse, capital management is also a potential upside catalyst for Whitehaven Coal, which came second on the table for percentage increase in forecast earnings last week. This was despite a March quarter trading update which fell a little short of the broker’s forecasts as covid, tight labour markets and wet weather took their toll.

Morgans felt sales for the quarter showed greater than expected resilience to the recent rains in NSW and raised its target price to $5.24 from $5.10. However, not all brokers agreed. Citi downgraded its rating to Neutral from Buy in the expectation that rising costs and a volatile FY22 coal price will conspire to cap further share price strength.

On the other side of the earnings ledger, Redbubble received the largest percentage downgrade to forecasts. UBS noted downside risk to FY23 consensus expectations for revenue and earnings following third quarter results. While the results showed only a slight miss on the broker's estimates, signs of a turning point for margins are yet to emerge.

Nonetheless, reiteration of FY22 guidance suggests to Morgan Stanley headwinds may have started to stabilise, and the prospect of capital management initiatives may provide a catalyst, given the company’s strong balance sheet.

Next up was Alumina Ltd, after AWAC partner Alcoa reported a fall in March quarter alumina earnings below Ord Minnett’s existing forecast.

While bauxite earnings were in line with the analyst’s forecast, earnings are expected to fall in the June quarter due to the suspension of sales to Russia. Meanwhile, Citi now expects margin pressure will remain prevalent throughout the remainder of 2022 due to elevated prices for energy and caustic soda. More positively, Morgan Stanley sees a silver lining in the potential for a higher alumina price.

Finally, Allkem released its March quarter activities report early last week, and as a result came third on the table for the largest percentage decline in forecast earnings. While costs were lower than forecast, production at the Olaroz project came in softer than Citi had estimated.

Nonetheless, Credit Suisse pointed out sales at the Mt Cattlin project were a 40% beat on the consensus forecast. The broker continues to expect spodumene and carbonate to demand US$35,000 per tonne in the June quarter as tightness continues in the lithium market. Further, there’s considered to be scope for a maiden dividend to be delivered in the next year.

Total Buy recommendations take up 59.45% of the total, versus 34.47% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.08%.

Upgrade

BHP GROUP LIMITED ((BHP)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Big miners, BHP Group included, have been unable to meet expectations during the March quarter, which would have been disappointing under most alternative circumstances, suggest Citi analysts.

This time around, however, the broker suggests it is simply impossible to ignore the tsunami in cash flows producers such as BHP are enjoying.

Hence, despite operational disappointment, an upgrade to Buy from Neutral is now a fact. Price forecasts for iron ore have been upgraded to US$149 and US$110 per tonne respectively for this year and next, while for hard coking coal the new forecasts are US$365 and US$225 per tonne, respectively.

Price target lifts to $56 from $48.

DELOREAN CORPORATION LIMITED ((DEL)) Upgrade to Speculative Buy from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 1/0/0

Morgans upgrades its rating for Delorean Corp to Speculative Buy from Hold on a stronger outlook for growth and a stronger balance sheet, following a successful a $4.5m share placement.

The broker's target rises by 5% to $0.215 as domestic energy prices have been rising on higher fuel costs. It's thought wholesale electricity pricing should assist the economics for grid exports relating to the company's project pipeline.

RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED ((RHC)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/3/1

A consortium led by investment group KKR has made a bid for Ramsay Health Care at $88 per share. Macquarie notes the bid price is less dividends, and with an expected special dividend of $7.91 and an interim dividend of $0.49 shareholders could expect to receive $79.61 per share.

Macquarie has previously noted upside value in Ramsay Health Care's onshore business, and the broker believes the bid highlights the domestic operations and property portfolio value, assuming an implied 12.6x earnings multiple for the Australian business.

The broker anticipates further upside to the company's share price, and notes deal completion is the key risk to its outlook.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price increases to $88.00 from $69.40.

See also RHC downgrade.

RIO TINTO LIMITED ((RIO)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 4/3/0

Rio Tinto's March-quarter production and trading update missed Citi and consensus forecasts but management reiterated guidance on both fronts.

While Citi eases iron-ore production forecasts to the lower end of guidance, it sharply upgrades iron-ore price forecasts, which translates to a 2022/2023 earnings upgrade.

Citi upgrades to Buy from Neutral. Target price rises to $135 from $120.