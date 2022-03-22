Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Mar 22, 2022

Daily Market Reports | 10:01 AM

An additional news report on the recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinion changes for ASX-listed equities.

In addition to The Australian Broker Call Report, which is published and updated daily (Mon-Fri), FNArena has now added The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition, featuring additional sources of research and insights on ASX-listed stocks, also enlarging the number of stocks that make up the FNArena universe.

One key difference is the *Extra* Edition will not be updated daily, but merely "regularly" depending on availability of suitable quality content. As such, the *Extra* Edition tries to build a bridge between daily updates via the Australian Broker Call Report and ad hoc news stories, that are not always timely for investors hungry for the next information update.

Investors using the *Extra* Edition as a source of input for their own share market research should thus take into account that information after publication may not be up to date, or yet awaiting another update by FNArena's team of journalists.

Similar to The Australian Broker Call Report, this *Extra* Edition includes concise but limited reviews of research recently published by Stockbrokers and other experts, which should be considered as information concerning likely market behaviour rather than advice on the securities mentioned. Do not act on the contents of this Report without first reading the important information included at the end of this Report.

The Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition is a summary that has been prepared independently of the sources identified. Readers will check the full text of the recommendations and consult a Licenced Advisor before making any investment decision.

The copyright of this Report is owned by the publisher. Readers will not copy, forward or disseminate this Report to any other person. For more vital information about the sources included, see the bottom of this Report.

COMPANIES DISCUSSED IN THIS ISSUE

Click on a symbol for fast access.

The number next to the symbol represents the number of brokers covering it for this report -(if more than 1)

360 ABB ABP (2) AMC CYG EOS FSF IMU JHX MFG RDY SLA SUN

360 LIFE360, INC

Software & Services - Overnight Price: $5.62

Bell Potter rates ((360)) as Buy (1) -

Bell Potter forecasts strong interim growth in Life360's core business will continue into the March quarter, expecting annualised monthly revenue of 50% in the quarter, and forecasts 28% revenue growth in FY23 (still loss-making) before moving to profit in FY24.

Buy rating and $10 target price retained.

This report was published on March 17, 2022.

Target price is $10.00 Current Price is $5.62 Difference: $4.38

If 360 meets the Bell Potter target it will return approximately 78% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in December.

Forecast for FY22:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 34.46 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 16.31.

Forecast for FY23:

Bell Potter forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of minus 14.06 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is minus 39.98.

This company reports in USD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABB AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED

Telecommunication - Overnight Price: $5.37

Shaw and Partners rates ((ABB)) as Buy (1) -

Shaw and Partners believes Origin Broadband ((ORG)) should buy Aussie Broadband, believing it the easiest path to attain the company's recently announced ambition to reach 600,000 broadband subs by FY26.

Origin's strategy update also signalled capital management initiatives including a share buyback and potential strategic acquisitions and Shaw believes the purchase of Aussie Broadband will be 5% accretive and also offer cross-sell to gas and electricity deals, yielding a $50m (50%) increase in gross profit, which would further engage customers and potentially drive accretion to more than 8%.

The broker says Aussie Broadband should benefit materially from Origin's strategic plans regardless given it is Origin's broadband provider, and expects strong consensus upgrades should Origin increase connections to Aussie Broadband.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Over The Wire was completed last week, which shows the Aussie Broadband diversifying margin from NBN to the business market and the broker estimates it will yield 35% EPS accretion to FY23 and notes the company has just entered the ASX300.

Buy rating retained and $6.46 target price retained.

This report was published on March 18, 2022.

Target price is $6.46 Current Price is $5.37 Difference: $1.09

If ABB meets the Shaw and Partners target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 0.00 cents and EPS of 6.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 81.36.

Forecast for FY23:

Shaw and Partners forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 3.10 cents and EPS of 15.60 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.58%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 34.42.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ABP ABACUS PROPERTY GROUP

REITs - Overnight Price: $3.33

Jarden rates ((ABP)) as Overweight (2) -

Jarden believes Abacus Property has its timing all wrong on the announced $200m equity raise, making accretion from acquisitions more difficult.

Nonetheless, the analyst concedes management has a good track record for deploying capital and there's currently strong momentum in Storage.

The raise along with a $15m security purchase plan aims to lower pro forma gearing to 30.9% and create $320m for future growth opportunities. The Outperform rating is maintained and the target set at $4.10.

This report was published on March 18, 2022.

Target price is $4.10 Current Price is $3.33 Difference: $0.77

If ABP meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.65, suggesting upside of 9.5%(ex-dividends)

Forecast for FY22:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of -63.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.0, implying annual growth of 5.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Moelis rates ((ABP)) as Buy (1) -

Abacus Property Group has raised $215m through a $200m placement at $3.38 a share, and a special purchase plan, to fund the company's storage development pipeline

Moelis notes the raising was struck at a -9.4% discount to net tangible assets, and is 5% dilutive; and the balance sheet gearing now falls to 31% prior deployment (which should prove an initial drag prior to delivering attractive returns in the longer term).

The broker appreciates the high quality storage portfolio and development pipeline.

Buy rating retained. Target price is $3.70.

This report was published on March 17, 2022.

Target price is $3.70 Current Price is $3.33 Difference: $0.37

If ABP meets the Moelis target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.65, suggesting upside of 9.5%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY22:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY22 dividend of 18.00 cents and EPS of 19.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 16.90. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 18.1, implying annual growth of -63.7%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.0, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 18.4.

Forecast for FY23:

Moelis forecasts a full year FY23 dividend of 18.50 cents and EPS of 19.50 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.56%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 17.08. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 19.0, implying annual growth of 5.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 18.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.4%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 17.5.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources