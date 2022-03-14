Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-03-22

Weekly Reports | Mar 14 2022

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday March 7 to Friday March 11, 2022

Total Upgrades: 3

Total Downgrades: 5

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 59.25%; Hold 34.77%; Sell 5.98%

For the week ending Friday March 11 there were three upgrades and five downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Media reports of China-based Tsingshan being caught on the wrong side of a short squeeze in nickel prices resulted in broker downgrades for Nickel Mines. The company is a junior partner co-invested in several Indonesian nickel projects with Tsingshan.

Ord Minnett felt negative sentiment will weigh on Nickel Mines’ near-term share price and downgraded its rating to Hold from Accumulate. Moreover, according to Credit Suisse (Neutral from Outperform) the company’s large cost base exposure to price rises in nickel ore and coal were already placing pressure on margins.

Brokers in the FNArena database made no material percentage changes to price targets last week.

Meanwhile, the only material changes made by brokers to forecast earnings were positive. Mineral Resources received the largest percentage upgrade after Citi’s commodity team raised near-term commodity price forecasts in the belief the Russia/Ukraine will prolong the pandemic-recovery boom.

Thermal coal, oil, nickel, aluminium and iron ore received the biggest upgrades as Russia/Ukraine combined is a key exporter.

The broker upgraded its rating for Mineral Resources to Buy from Neutral not only because of high leverage to forecast iron ore price increases but also exposure to increased lithium price forecasts. The $58 target price was maintained.

Next was Auckland International Airport, after Credit Suisse raised its rating to Outperform from Neutral in expectation of strong post-pandemic travel and the potential for higher pricing.

This comes as the NZ government removes the 10-day self-isolation period for NZ citizens and highly skilled workers. Also, the broker is anticipating a full opening of borders to Australia (July) and the rest of the world in October.

Regarding higher prices, the analyst feels the Commerce Commission may judge airports as higher risk than pre-covid and allow the company to set higher aeronautical pricing in the next regulatory period.

New Hope Corp was next on the list of companies that received the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings. This was partly attributable to the increased coal price forecasts made by Citi’s commodity team last week.

In addition, Morgans previewed the company’s pre-released 1H results due on March 22, and now sees upside for the FY22 dividend. The broker estimates 36cps and raises its target price to $3.05 from $2.61 on stronger recent prices for coal.

While the broker maintained its Add rating, there's some concern that spot coal prices may have peaked, which may result in a cheaper entry point for shares.

Before last week, just two brokers in the FNArena database were covering Gold Road Resources and had ventured earnings forecasts. The average earnings forecast rose when UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and $1.94 price target.

The 50%-owned Gruyere gold mine offers exposure to a long-life producing gold asset with its best years ahead, according to the broker. Increased production with almost no additional capex is expected, and the increased production rates should keep downward pressure on unit costs.

The company has a 9.4% five-year gold production compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which the broker finds compelling in a sector struggling for growth

Total Buy recommendations take up 59.25%of the total, versus 34.77% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 5.98%.

Upgrade

INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED ((IPL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 6/1/0

Continuing supply tightness and volatility looks to benefit nitrogen and phosphate prices, and therefore companies with exposure. Credit Suisse upgrades its June quarter fertiliser forecasts given elevated spot pricing, and Incitec Pivot stands to gain.

The recommendation from Russia that producers halt fertiliser exports should add to an already tight market, but largely fixed input costs should see Incitec Pivot benefit from an extended run in fertiliser prices, suggests Credit Suisse.

The broker acknowledges investor negativity around recurring problems at the company's WALA plant, including a -US$110m earning impact from a leak in the first half, but finds the current price environment compelling.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price increases to $3.85 from $3.58.

MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED ((MIN)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 3/1/1

Citi’s commodity team has raised near-term commodity price forecasts materially, as the Russia/Ukraine crisis looks to be prolonging the pandemic recovery boom.

Thermal coal, oil, nickel, aluminium and iron ore benefit the most as Russia/Ukraine is considered a key exporter, explains the analyst.

The broker upgrades its rating for Mineral Resources to Buy from Neutral. As a higher cost iron ore producer, the company has high earnings leverage to iron ore price increases.

In addition, the analyst considers the company to be a lithium (price forecasts up) play in the short run.The $58 target price is maintained.