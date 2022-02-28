The Monday Report – 28 February 2022

Daily Market Reports | 9:14 AM

By Greg Peel

Now What?

On Thursday night Wall Street turned around sharply mid-session to turn another big fall into a comeback rally. On Friday our futures were suggesting up 85 points from the open in line with Wall Street, but managed only 55 from the opening bell.

Thereafter, the ASX200 began sliding back, with successive attempts at re-rallying throughout the session failing each time. It seemed Australian investors were not prepared to blindly run with Wall Street in such a fluid situation, ahead of a weekend. Too risky.

On Friday night Wall Street’s rally kicked on, in spectacular fashion. Thursday provided the green light and Friday was FOMO all the way. Our futures closed up 166 points on Saturday morning.

But there have since been some developments.

Russia’s advance on Kyiv has stalled. Putin has put short-range nuclear weapons in Belarus on high alert. Some Russian banks have been removed from SWIFT. Sanctions have been imposed on Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Russia agreed to talks with Ukraine on the Belarussian border. This appears to have been what Wall Street wanted to hear.

What to make of it all? Thursday’s mid-session turnaround was triggered when Biden outlined sanctions to be imposed on Russia. What was important to the market was not what was included, but what was omitted. Aside from no sanctions on energy exports, the US did not go as far as to play the SWIFT card, given European resistance.

Wall Street feared disruption of the global banking system if Russia were to be removed from SWIFT. Now it has been, partly. What do the Russians want to talk about? Peace? Or surrender now or we’ll use the nukes?

I’m not going to speculate.

Outside of geopolitics, the local earnings season raged on on Friday. Once again there were some very big moves.

Block ((SQ2)) reported overnight in the US, and the local listing jumped 32.5% on Friday. The tech sector gained 8.1%. Next best was property on 1.5%.

On Thursday, Life360 ((360)) fell -28.8% on result. On Friday it bounced 22.0%. The result did not change Morgan Stanley’s Overweight rating or target price.

City Chic Collective ((CCX)) fell -30.9% on Thursday on result. It bounced 12.9% on Friday following broker reviews.

Tyro Payments ((TYR)) fell -26% on Monday when it reported. It jumped 10.9% on Friday. There’s a lot of this going on. BWX ((BWX)) reported on Friday and fell -26%. Stand by.

It can go both ways though. Blackmores ((BKL)) fell -9.2% on result on Thursday and another -10.5% on Friday. Magellan Financial Group ((MFG)) reported on Friday and fell -10.1%.

I could go on, but I won’t. The only other point worth mentioning is the worst performing sector on the day was financials, down -1.0%, countering gains elsewhere. Upheaval in the global banking system, and/or rate hike renewed hesitance from central banks, possibly.

Consumer staples fell -0.8%. SE Queensland and Northern NSW are underwater.