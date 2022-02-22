FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2022

Australia | Feb 22 2022

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
  • ((ADH)) - Adairs
  • ((ALU)) - Altium
  • ((ALD)) - Ampol
  • ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
  • ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
  • ((CNU)) - Chorus
  • ((CBO)) - Cobram Estate Olives
  • ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
  • ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((EVT)) - Event Hospitality & Entertainment
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
  • ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((NXL)) - Nuix
  • ((OML)) - oOh!media
  • ((OZL)) - OZ Minerals
  • ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
  • ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
  • ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
  • ((SUL)) - Super Retail
  • ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
  • ((VEA)) - Viva Energy

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Today’s Financial Calendar – 23-02-2022

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2022

Feb 22 2022 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Pure Speculation

Feb 22 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
Allkem: Keep An Eye

Feb 22 2022 - Technicals
5
ESG Focus: Environmental Cost Of Fast Fashion

Feb 22 2022 - ESG Focus

Most Popular

1
Uranium Week: Clean And Green

Feb 08 2022 - Weekly Reports
2
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 04-02-22

Feb 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
3
Australian Listed Real Estate Tables – 07-02-2022

Feb 07 2022 - Weekly Reports
4
The Short Report – 10 Feb 2022

Feb 10 2022 - Weekly Reports
5
Next Week At A Glance – 7-11 Feb 2022

Feb 04 2022 - Weekly Reports
6
Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-02-22

Feb 14 2022 - Weekly Reports