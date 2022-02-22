FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 22-02-2022

Australia | Feb 22 2022
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
- ((ADH)) - Adairs
- ((ALU)) - Altium
- ((ALD)) - Ampol
- ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
- ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
- ((CNU)) - Chorus
- ((CBO)) - Cobram Estate Olives
- ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
- ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
- ((EVT)) - Event Hospitality & Entertainment
- ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
- ((HLO)) - Helloworld Travel
- ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
- ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
- ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
- ((NXL)) - Nuix
- ((OML)) - oOh!media
- ((OZL)) - OZ Minerals
- ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
- ((SSG)) - Shaver Shop
- ((SLR)) - Silver Lake Resources
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
- ((SUL)) - Super Retail
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((VEA)) - Viva Energy
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE