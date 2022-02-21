Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 18-02-22

Weekly Reports | Feb 21 2022

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday February 14 to Friday February 18, 2022

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 12

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.52%; Hold 34.90%; Sell 6.58%

For the week ending Friday February 18, there were eleven upgrades and twelve downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

CSL received an upgrade by Morgan Stanley (Overweight from Equal-weight) and by Ord Minnett (Accumulate from Hold) on expectations for a plasma-earnings rebound.

Ord Minnett also approved of interim results thanks to a doubling of royalties, rising plasma collections and a sharp rise in flu vaccine earnings, which pushed earnings back to pre-pandemic levels. According to Credit Suisse, the outcome was delivered via better Behring cost management and a stronger Seqirus performance.

On the flipside, Evolution Mining received three ratings downgrades from separate brokers in the FNArena database last week, following first half results that were largely in-line with expectations,

Credit Suisse has concerns over minimal cash flows and elevated gearing, while Morgans considers Red Lake a key risk and costs a further wildcard. Macquarie agrees on costs though notes management has flagged a stronger operational performance and dividend in the second half.

Meanwhile, Origin Energy's interim result was met with two broker downgrades. Credit Suisse attributes a miss versus the consensus expectation to an exploration write-off in Integrated Gas and higher operating costs in Energy Markets. Moreover, LNG cargo timing issues tipping operating cash flow into the negative.

However, most focus was upon the announcement that the Eraring coal-fired plant will be closed early. While some brokers liked the staunching of cash outflows and positive ESG ramifications, Ord Minnett expects a negative impact on the market’s estimate of value, while wholesale prices may be driven higher.

Regarding target prices set by brokers, Boral had the largest percentage fall last week, despite an interim result that generally exceeded expectations. This was due to some brokers playing catch-up on the early-February new capital structure following a $3bn return of surplus capital to shareholders.

The second largest percentage fall in target price went to Cimic Group as brokers continue to appraise FY21 profit results that generally missed expectations. UBS points out a 6% beat for Construction earnings was insufficient to counter a miss for Thiess equity accounted profits.

A large factor in the falling average target price for the group was the resumption of coverage by Ord Minnett. Prior to a period of restriction, the broker had a $30 target price (Buy-rated) which now falls to $17.50, with a Hold rating.

Unsurprisingly, both Cimic Group and Boral appeared among the leaders in the table for the highest percentage fall in forecasts earnings last week.

Atop the table was Star Entertainment Group after December-half results showed the effects of covid casino lockdowns. As commentary by management suggested January and February revenues are still being impacted, Credit Suisse lowers its FY22-25 EPS forecasts by -7%-20%. Other brokers in the FNArena database prefer to focus on the positives of broadly in-line results that contained few surprises. Macquarie says investors have already moved on and are looking forward to a catalyst rich FY23.

Next up was The Reject Shop, where brokers are bracing for worsening second half conditions despite first half results that were considered either in-line or a slight beat versus expectations.

Morgans (Hold) points out the company walks a tight rope as it operates on narrow margins and is currently navigating cost inflation. In contrast, Morgan Stanley reiterates its Overweight rating and believes a sharp rebound in activity could bring the broker's bull case scenario of a $17 share price into play.

On the positive side of the ledger, Woodside Petroleum had the largest percentage upgrade to forecast earnings, following a first half results beat.

According to Credit Suisse, company metrics are outpacing peers on political risk, valuation, spot gas exposure, carbon, balance sheet and production trajectory. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley feels higher dividends are in prospect over the medium term.

Redbubble was next as first half results showed UBS several operating metrics have stabilised at levels higher than pre-covid, and Morgans has scaled back projected losses for FY23. Management guidance for FY22 was unchanged. However, UBS notes margins were underwhelming and cautions over unpredictable near-term operating conditions and retains a Hold rating.

Finally, Santos had an increase in earnings forecasts last week following second half results that met the consensus forecast. Morgans believes the buoyant oil price should easily enable funding of 2022 capital expenditure demands, while gearing should be reduced via asset sales. Morgan Stanley also feels there will be future capacity for a material lift in dividend payments.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.52% of the total, versus 34.90% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.58%.

Upgrade

BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED ((BEN)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Following 1H results for Bendigo & Adelaide Bank, Morgan Stanley sees signs of better cost control and the potential for margins to bottom in FY23. The rating lifts to Equal-weight from Underweight and the target rises to $9.60 from $9.50. Industry View: Attractive.

Pre-provision profit was around -2.5% below the broker's estimate. While there is execution risk entailed in the bank's transformation strategy, it's felt this is more than compensated for by the currently-low valuation multiple.

The broker points out the bank has the best margin and earnings leverage to higher cash rates of the banks under its coverage. Every 25bps rate increase is estimated to add around 6bps to the margin.

BREVILLE GROUP LIMITED ((BRG)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 5/1/0

Breville Group's December-half result outpaced Ord Minnett by 4%, thanks to double-digit sales growth from three geographies.

While supply constraints hit top-line growth, the sudden growth spurt caused Breville to postpone expansion and product launches and boost its inventory, suggesting further upside ahead, says the broker.

FY21 forecasts rise 4.1%, FY23 forecasts rise 5.6% and FY24 forecasts rise 7.5%.

Target price rises to $33 from $30.50. Rating upgraded to Buy from Hold.

CSL LIMITED ((CSL)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett and Upgrade to Overweight from Equal-weight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 5/0/0

CSL's December-half result seriously outpaced Ord Minnett's estimates, thanks to a doubling of royalties, rising plasma collections and a sharp rise in flu vaccine earnings, which pushed earnings back to pre-pandemic levels. Guidance was reiterated.

Ord Minnett believes the tide has turned for CSL, expecting a plasma-earnings rebound in FY23, and upgrades to Accumulate from Hold.

Target price rises to $295.00 from $285.00.

Following CSL's 1H results, Morgan Stanley raises its rating to Overweight from Equal-weight on expectation of a bottom for both plasma collection and costs. The recent share price underperformance was also taken into account.

Plasma collections are now approaching pre-pandemic levels. Recent management guidance points to a gross margin trough in

2H22/1H23 with improvement in 2H of FY23 onwards, explains the analyst. The proposed acquisition of Vifor is also seen as a positive.

The target price rises to $302 from $280. Industry view: In-Line.

ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED ((EDV)) Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 0/4/0

Ahead of Endeavour Group's 1H results, Credit Suisse lifts its rating to Neutral from Underperform in anticipation of outperformance in Retail liquor and an improving trend for Hotels. Valuation is also expected to lend support.

The target price is adjusted to $6.20 from $6.19.

FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED ((FBU)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/0/0

Fletcher Building reported first half earnings 16% ahead of Macquarie. FY guidance is 23% ahead of the broker, and includes a 5% NZ covid contingency.

The dividend of 18c is 50% up year on year and towards the top of the payout range, compared to the broker's 13c forecast.

The result went some way to assuaging some of the broker's structural concerns, and despite incorporating conservative assumptions, Macquarie upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target rises to NZ$7.70 from NZ$7.20.