The Overnight Report: Turning A Blind Eye

Daily Market Reports | 9:04 AM

This story features COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: CBA

World Overnight SPI Overnight 7206.00 + 3.00 0.04% S&P ASX 200 7284.90 + 78.00 1.08% S&P500 4475.01 + 3.94 0.09% Nasdaq Comp 14124.10 – 15.66 – 0.11% DJIA 34934.27 – 54.57 – 0.16% S&P500 VIX 24.29 – 1.41 – 5.49% US 10-year yield 2.05 + 0.00 0.10% USD Index 95.72 – 0.24 – 0.25% FTSE100 7603.78 – 5.14 – 0.07% DAX30 15370.30 – 42.41 – 0.28%

By Greg Peel

Bonanza

The futures showed up 71 points yesterday morning, following the Wall Street relief rally, and indeed the ASX200 closed up 78. But it was not Russia’s (apparently ghost) withdrawal that provided the impetus. The index opened up 60 but within the hour had given most of that back.

It didn’t help that Commonwealth Bank ((CBA)) went ex-dividend. That alone was worth -9 points. But what really set the cat among the pigeons was CSL’s ((CSL)) earnings result.

CSL had been gradually sold down every day for days leading into its result release yesterday, as investors responded to weak plasma collection in the US. Yesterday it jumped 8.5%. Pity there’s no longer a trading floor. CSL could have collected all the blood it needed.

That’s a big move for what was, for a time, Australia’s biggest company, and the healthcare sector jumped a whopping 6.2%, but CSL could still only place fifth on the index leaders’ board.

Retail REITs have been on the nose since covid kicked off, but Vicinity Centres ((VCX)) reported yesterday and jumped 11.0%, taking the property sector up 3.1%. China favourite Treasury Wine Estates’ ((TWE)) result was worth 11.7%.

Wine is, of course, a staple. That sector rose 1.7%.

We’ll ignore a 12.7% gain for Imugene ((IMU)). The biotech has been in either top five for days now and it did not report, nor even was there any news. We can’t ignore the day’s winner however. Lithium hopeful Liontown Resources ((LTR)) jumped 18.0% on news of a supply agreement with Tesla.

It can’t all be beer and skittles nonetheless. Funds management platform Netwealth ((NWL)) reported and dropped -9.8% and topped the losers’ board, dragging peer Hub24 ((HUB)) down with it (-8.0%).

Santos ((STO)) picked a bad day to report given the pullback in the oil price. It fell -2.8%. Ditto Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) vis a vis the iron ore price. But a -2.0% fall was not too bad really, for an iron ore miner that cuts its dividend.

The positive tenor of the day is best indicated by Fortecue’s -2.0% drop making it the fifth worst index performer, whereas CSL needed 8.5% to get into fifth.

On that note, there were plenty of other positive share price responses to the day’s earnings results.

Orora ((ORA)) rose 7.6%, SG Fleet ((SGF)) 14.1% and Prospa Group ((PGL)) 12.0%.

With Wall Street relatively flat overnight today’s even longer list of result releases will have a free ride to impress or otherwise, without macro interference.

Choose what you want to believe

On Tuesday night Moscow released video of Russian tanks withdrawing from the Ukraine border, sparking a relief rally on Wall Street. Last night NATO confirmed that satellite imagery showed no such withdrawal. What it did appear to show was more troops arriving. Perhaps someone put the video in back to front.

By rights one would assume Wall Street would thus go straight back down again, and indeed the Dow was down -350 points early in the session. But in closing down only -40, the implication is Wall Street would rather maintain a positive mood, and close its eyes.

The US bond market also stood still. Oil prices ticked up a tad. Only gold, back up twenty dollars, reversed its move from Tuesday night.

If geopolitics weren’t enough, surely the release of the minutes of a hawkish Fed meeting would send stock markets scurrying. But talk that it would “soon be appropriate” to raise rates, that the Fed might start running down its balance sheet as early as the September quarter, and that the S&P500 is at its most expensive level in history, in relation to corporate profits, received no response.

We knew that.

The positive news is that despite weak consumer sentiment, US retail sales jumped 3.8% in January –twice the rate economists had expected. It’s the biggest monthly gain since March last year, when Americans were receiving their stimulus cheques. But is the result misleading?

Sales are measured as volume times price. Was it greater volumes that led to the 3.8% surge, or 7.5% inflation?

Let us not forget that while our own result season is only just ramping up, the US season is continuing its long tail. Last night e-commerce platform Shopify fell -16%. Gaming platform and metaverse resident Roblox fell -27%. Bit of an echo.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1872.50 + 19.80 1.07% Silver (oz) 23.60 + 0.26 1.11% Copper (lb) 4.55 + 0.03 0.70% Aluminium (lb) 1.46 – 0.00 – 0.20% Lead (lb) 1.06 + 0.01 1.00% Nickel (lb) 10.85 + 0.01 0.10% Zinc (lb) 1.64 + 0.00 0.04% West Texas Crude 92.31 + 0.25 0.27% Brent Crude 93.37 + 0.10 0.11% Iron Ore (t) 136.20 0.00 0.00%

As noted, gold was about the only thing to move last night.

As to why the Aussie has shot up 0.7% to US72c on the dot is unclear, given the greenback fell only -0.3% and we had no economic releases yesterday.

Maybe it was the Yanks piling into CSL.

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 3 points.

Josh has his fingers desperately crossed for a good local January jobs report today.

Today’s list of reporting companies is the longest in the season to date. Reporters include Newcrest Mining ((NCM)), South32 ((S32)), Transurban ((TCL)), Telstra ((TLS)), Wesfarmers ((WES)) and Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)).

GrainCorp ((GNC)) and Virgin Money UK ((VUK)) hold AGMs.

For upcoming earnings result dates, and a summary of results to date, please refer to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BEN Bendigo & Adelaide Bank Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight Morgan Stanley BHP BHP Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie CWN Crown Resorts Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Credit Suisse IAG Insurance Australia Group Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms