Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 11-02-22

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday February 7 to Friday February 11, 2022

Total Upgrades: 8

Total Downgrades: 8

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 58.39%; Hold 34.88%; Sell 6.73%

For the week ending Friday February 11, there were eight upgrades and eight downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

GrainCorp had the largest percentage gain in target price after the guidance range for FY22 earnings and profit were beats of 28-44% and 40-67%, respectively, versus the UBS forecast ranges. The company is experiencing increasing demand and prices for Australian grain during a period of supply challenges in the Northern Hemisphere.

However, Morgans (downgrade to Hold from Add) is wary of near perfect trading conditions across both grain Marketing and Processing. UBS agrees and suggests the current time probably represents peak-cycle earnings and retains its Neutral rating. Macquarie is more positive and keeps an Outperform rating and lifts it target price by 18% to $9.48.

Meanwhile Cimic Group had the largest percentage fall in target price last week. The group’s FY21 profit result was less than Macquarie's forecast and was at the bottom end of prior guidance by management.

The broker keeps a Neutral rating while awaiting increased earnings and the delivery of improved cash conversion, with Leighton Asia the key in that regard. Credit Suisse (Neutral) believes recent contract wins ensure a robust pipeline of work.

Macquarie was responsible for the next biggest percentage fall in target price, after slashing Nearmap’s 12-month target to $1.30 from $2.20 and lowering its rating to Underperform from Neutral.

The analyst sees competition building from peer Aerometix in the A&NZ aerial mapping market, of which Nearmap has an 80% share. For the more fragmented North American market, the broker is concerned about the expenditure (and litigation risk) required to build upon a 3% share.

Nearmap also featured fifth on the list of companies experiencing the largest percentage fall in forecast earnings last week. Leading that unfortunate list was Star Entertainment Group after Macquarie cut its FY22 earnings forecast by -15% in response to a pre-release of first half results.

As indicated by Macquarie’s Outperform rating, there appears no cause for alarm as the market is expected to look through FY22 covid disruptions. UBS (Buy) and Ord Minnett (Accumulate) seem to agree and retain their respective ratings and target prices.

Next up was Megaport, after the release of second quarter results. While most of the five brokers in the FNArena database are buoyant about the company’s prospects, the spectre of rising interest rates weighs upon Morgans' view.

Additionally, Ord Minnett voices concerns around an investment for growth, which management expects to bear fruit in the current half though the broker feels FY23 may be more likely.

Mineral Resources reported first half earnings -50% below Morgan Stanley’s forecast, which was already -16% below the consensus estimate. The miss was due to higher costs and lower revenues for iron ore, and higher costs at Mt Marion (lithium). In addition, management guided to increased capital expenditure across all assets.

Forecast earnings by brokers for Alliance Aviation Services also suffered, following a weaker than expected first half result and guidance for FY22. Morgans investment thesis, predicated on strong FY23 earnings growth, is still expected. Credit Suisse agrees on the timing for the earnings uplift which should flow from an expanded fleet.

Due to a data glitch, it’s best to ignore the position of oOh!media atop the table for the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings.

GrainCorp was the “true” leader for the same reasons put forward above to explain the company's largest percentage gain in target price set by brokers in the FNArena database last week.

Forecast earnings for St. Barbara also benefited last week, after Credit Suisse amended its calculations pertaining to the company's hedge book. As a result, FY22 forecast profits rose to $46m from -$24m, and to $62m from $17m in FY23. The broker warns not to expect an interim dividend as the company will likely conserve capital ahead of an increased capital spend.

Finally, six brokers in the FNArena database adjudicated on James Hardie’s third quarter, and generally agreed results were in-line with expectations. While Morgan Stanley nods approvingly to increased FY22 guidance (and favourable FY23 guidance), the old chestnut of a rising interest rate environment, and its impact on housing activity, is uppermost in thoughts. The broker retains its Equal-weight rating.

Total Buy recommendations take up 58.39% of the total, versus 34.88% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.73%.

Upgrade

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED ((ANZ)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 6/1/0

ANZ Bank has issued its first quarter trading update, showing a net interest margin compression to 1.57% from 1.65% at the end of FY21 and prompting Credit Suisse to reduce its expected net interest margin for the year down three basis points to 1.56%.

While the bank's update did not include earnings, Credit Suisse issued a -4% decrease to earnings, earnings per share and dividends per share forecasts in FY22, and a -1% decrease to each in FY23. The expenses forecast increases $50m in FY22 given investment.

The broker finds ANZ Bank to be better positioned at this point in the cycle, although challenges remain, and notes the company trades at a -16% discount to the sector.

The rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target price of $28.50 is retained.

BAPCOR LIMITED ((BAP)) Upgrade to Buy from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 6/1/0

Bapcorp's December-half result broadly met Ord Minnett's forecasts, having suffered store closures, higher costs, supply-chain disruptions and investment in a new head office and Victorian distribution centre. The dividend outpaced the broker's estimate at 10c.

Ord Minnett expects first-half headwinds should dissipate in the June half and spies potential for growth in Trade Auto Parts and Bapcor's A&NZ store network. The broker also forecasts an uptick in operating margins and leverage through higher own-brand sales and long-term growth prospects in Asia.

Now the worst is out of the way, Ord Minnett upgrades to Buy from Hold and raises the target price to $8.60 from $7.20.

CENTURIA OFFICE REIT ((COF)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/0/1

Centuria Office REIT reported fist half funds from operations of 9.8c which, Morgans notes, included surrender lease payments that would otherwise have contributed to the second half.

The result nonetheless highlighted stable metrics, the broker suggests, and FY22 guidance is reiterated. Investor demand remains strong for a pure-play office REIT despite omicron, so at a -10% discount to net tangible asset value the broker upgrades to Add from Hold.

Target unchanged at $2.50.

DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED ((DMP)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by UBS .B/H/S: 1/3/1

UBS has again downgraded earnings for Domino Pizza Enterprises, cutting the target price -20% to $120 from $150.

But it upgrades to Buy from Neutral to reflect the strident retreat in the share price from nearly $165 in September.

The share price slumped after AGM commentary guided to weaker-than-expected Japanese earnings (courtesy covid), and rising inflation.

UBS maintains Domino's growth prospects remain attractive despite headwinds, citing developed markets; same-store-sales growth; margin expansion; and new store growth. It also believes Domino's experience in home delivery positions it well for structural ESG trends and believes the company is better positioned than many to manage rising inflation challenges.

FY22 EPS forecasts fall -8% and FY23 forecasts fall -11%.