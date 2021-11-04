The Short Report – 04 Nov 2021

Weekly Reports | 10:41 AM

Summary:

By Greg Peel

Week Ending October 28, 2021.

Last week the ASX200 did little on a net basis. Westpac’s ((WBC)) result and another plunge in the iron ore price set the early scene for this week.

I made the mistake in last week’s report of noting that while stocks such as Kogan ((KGN)) and Zip Co ((Z1P)) had previously been top-of-the-table dwellers, they had since quietly drifted downward. Last week Zip Co shorts rose to 8.5% from 7.7% and Kogan to 10.1% from 8.3%.

Kogan provided a quarterly trading update on October 20 that highlighted strong sales and active customer growth and the share price promptly jumped 10%, which clearly was fodder for the shorters.

But earnings disappointed brokers, leading to target price cuts on concerns over rising costs for both supply chain and distribution, greater reinvestment in marketing and higher customer acquisition costs.

The stock has since fallen -20%.

Further down on the table there’s a lot of shuffling about but not much action. It is notable that a stock the size of BHP Group ((BHP)) should be as much as 7.0% shorted. Despite all the fanfare, BHP is yet to actually confirm either its dropping of the dual listing or the Petroleum division merger with Woodside Petroleum ((WPL)).

Otherwise, we welcome newbie Betmakers Technology ((BET)) to the bottom of the table. The company is not, as one might assume, a bookie, but rather a provider of data & analytical software to bookies and punters.

So it won’t have made a motza on Tuesday when the favourite lost.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

FLT 12.2

RBL 10.3

KGN 10.1