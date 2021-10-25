Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 22-10-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday October 18 to Friday October 22, 2021

Total Upgrades: 14

Total Downgrades: 19

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.68%; Hold 38.54%; Sell 6.77%

For the week ending Friday October 22, there were fourteen upgrades and nineteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

There was only one material change to forecast target prices. Aristocrat Leisure received the largest percentage upgrade by brokers after making an offer for UK online gaming software provider, Playtech. The transaction is worth $5bn, to be funded by cash, debt and equity.

Macquarie considers the potential acquisition highly complementary to the companys existing business and has upgraded its rating to Outperform from Hold. Morgans agrees and feels the transaction creates an opportunity to get to scale quickly in a market segment forecast to grow at a double digit rate over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Audinate Group had the largest percentage decrease in forecast earnings last week. This came after news of a supply shortage of silicon chipsused in products that have historically accounted for 43% of Audinate's revenue. All three covering brokers in the FNArena database consider this situation to be transitory.

29Metals was next after the September quarter featured weak production at Golden Grove, offsetting a better result at Capricorn Copper, according to Macquarie. Management has nonetheless retained 2021 production guidance though the broker believes costs will be higher than guidance suggests.

More positively, the analystbelieves grades at Golden Grove should lead to significant improvement in earnings and cash flow in the December quarter. Credit Suisse, likewise is upbeat, and suggests the company offers the best value copper play on the ASX.

Zip Co was next as first quarter revenue revealed a negative impact in the US from rebranding and Macquarie noted implied growth rates in September were well below those disclosed as part of FY21 results. Australasian growth is also considered to have moderated. Morgans is also cautious, and believes the FY22 consensus revenue forecast will be hard toachieve and downgrades both its FY22 and FY23 EPS forecasts.

By initiating coverage on Nickel Mines, Ord Minnett effectively lowered what is now a four-broker average forecast earnings figure derived from the FNArena database. The broker begins with an Accumulate rating and a $1.10 target price. The miner is considered a unique Indonesian nickel pig iron producer that is generating significant cash flow.

On the flipside, Coronado Global Resources had the largest percentage increase in forecast earnings last week. Commenting after soft September quarter coal sales, Macquarie noted buoyant prices continue to drive earnings and valuation upside, with current spot prices suggesting an 85% free cash flow yield. Credit Suisse expects future increases in US domestic contract pricing will increase earnings by as much as US$230m in 2022, and lifts its target price to $2.00 from $1.60.

Both Whitehaven Coal and New Hope Coal featured in the table for material rises in forecast earnings and it seems the common factor is Macquarie. The broker revisited the investment theses for coal miners after reports that China is studying intervention measures and price caps.

The broker is forecasting a retraction in coal prices though considers present upside is material and maintains a positive view on both companies, which are enjoying free cash flow yields of more than 20% on the analyst's forecasts.

In another positive for Whitehaven Coal, its September quarter production report suggests to Morgans theres upside risk to the broker's base-case FY22 price forecast.

Finally, brokers generally put aside the slightly disappointing third quarter results for Alumina Ltd, as alumina prices have climbed sharply after the end of the quarter to around US$480/t. This suggests to Citi that margins will be strong in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley agrees and notes that while third quarter costs were a 6% miss versus the brokers estimate, thiswas largely driven by production disruptions.

Total Buy recommendations take up 54.68 % of the total, versus 38.54% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 6.77%.

Upgrade

ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED ((ALL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 6/1/0

Aristocrat Leisure has made an offer for the UK's Playtech, worth$5bn, to be funded cash, debt and equity. The acquisition will provide technology and scale in order to pursue the real money gaming (RMG) market, particularly North America where the company is yet to make its presence felt.

Macquarie considers the acquisition highly complementary to Aristocrat Leisure and notes many opportunities. The broker considers the valuation compelling and upgrades to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $52.75 from$39.00.

ATLAS ARTERIA ((ALX)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/2/0

Morgans upgrades its rating to Add from Hold for Atlas Arteria on an attractive 12-month potential return anda 5-year equity internal rate of return of 8.6% per annum. The target price lifts to $6.61 from $6.44 on improved asset performance and valuation assumptions.

Had it not been for adverse exchange rate movements, the lift in targetprice would have been 21cps greater, explains the analyst. It's conceded there's still uncertainty over the shape of the traffic recovery.

BAPCOR LIMITED ((BAP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 7/0/0

Bapcor managed to achieve flat year on year revenue growth in the September quarter, with growth in wholesale of 7% offsetting a -12% drop in retail with 70% of stores locked down. Some margin pressure was suffered due to higher costs, but should ease post-lockdowns.

Morgans suggests the quarter showed the resilience of revenues and the potential once normal operating conditions fully resume. With sufficient valuation upside having emerged, the broker upgrades to Add from Hold.

Target rises to $8.45 from $8.25.

BHP GROUP LIMITED ((BHP)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/2/0

Morgans remains cautious on the iron ore market, but has upgraded BHP to Add from Hold, citing three reasons, the fist being recent share price weakness which implies an iron ore price of US$61/t.

Otherwise, the value of the Petroleum demerger has increased on the back of Woodside Petroleum's ((WPL)) share price increase, on the back of rising oil prices, and furthermore, despite the plunge in the iron ore price BHP will still be able to pay a 10%-plus dividend yield.

Target rises to $46.05 from $45.20 despite a mixed September quarter, hampered by maintenance.