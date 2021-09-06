Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 03-09-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 30 to Friday September 3, 2021

Total Upgrades: 11

Total Downgrades: 15

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 52.82%; Hold 39.50%; Sell 7.68%

For the week ending Friday 3 September, there were eleven upgrades and fifteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies covered by brokers in the FNArena database.

Only Altium received multiple rating changes from separate brokers. Citi upgraded to Buy from Neutral, while Macquarie downgraded to Underperform from Neutral and Credit Suisse downgraded to Neutral from Outperform. The reasoning behind these changes is available at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/2021/09/03/does-altium-represent-value/

While further commentary on companies that experienced material changes to either price targets or earnings forecasts by brokers last week in the FNArena database is available at the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor. (https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/) the following paragraphs highlight the largest moves.

Pilbara Minerals had the largest percentage increase in forecast price target and forecast earnings for the week. In the wake of broadly in-line FY21 results, Citi notes recent strong online spot sales further highlight the tightness in lithium feedstock markets at present. The acquisition of Altura Mining’s assets and restart of the processing plant have increased capacity by around 60%, in what the analyst considers a transformational year.

Coming next was Whitehaven Coal, with the second largest percentage increase in forecast price target and forecast earnings for the week. Macquarie strategists consider the outlook for coal continues to be positive, even after thermal and met coal prices have more than doubled in 2021. Meanwhile, Ord Minnett feels the share price remains a laggard due to an ESG overhang and ongoing operational issues at Narrabri/NCIG.

Cooper Energy was first on the table for the most material percentage fall in forecast price target last week. As mentioned in last week’s article, this arose after its FY21 result and FY22 guidance missed consensus forecasts.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating for the company to Underweight from Equal-weight, which was partly attributable to rising uncertainty around the Sole project. More hopefully, Macquarie points to Phase 2B works at the Orbost gas plant as having potential to improve production rates and enable normal operations.

Coming second on the table was Link Administration after FY21 results were generally below brokers’ expectations. While management guided to flat earnings in FY22, Ord Minnett thinks this will be hard to achieve. Nevertheless, the broker highlights valuation and corporate appeal and upgrades its rating to Accumulate from Hold. One the one hand UBS points to the material nature of the company’s $150m buyback, on the other management’s poor record in completing buybacks.

On the flipside, St Barbara was the recipient of the largest percentage rise in forecast earnings. FY21 underlying earnings of $300m were in-line with consensus, while a 2 cent final dividend was slightly below, according to Credit Suisse. FY22 production guidance is roughly flat on FY21 with all-in costs expected to increase to $1,710-1,860/oz from $1,616/oz.

Finally, Temple & Webster Group came second for the largest percentage rise in forecast earnings. A trading update has shown further acceleration in sales growth in August and Credit Suisse upgrades its near-term forecasts, under the assumption that lockdowns persist through September. Morgan Stanley also expects near-term trading to continue to benefit from lockdowns.

Total Buy recommendations take up 52.82% of the total, versus 39.5% on Neutral/Hold, while Sell ratings account for the remaining 7.68%.

Upgrade

ADBRI LIMITED ((ABC)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/4/1

Morgans raises Adbri's rating to Add from Hold on greater confidence in a FY22/23 earnings recovery. This is despite first half results that were slightly below expectations, with margins considered to be impacted by some small lime volume losses and price resets.

The analyst sees progress on strategic initiatives, with positive initial results in infrastructure and a focus on unlocking land value. The price target rises to $3.80 from $3.31.

Management stated second half earnings will be negatively impacted because of a reduction in Alcoa volumes, the anticipated start of a competing NSW cement import terminal and covid impacts.

ALTIUM ((ALU)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/1/1

Despite risks, Citi has taken a positive outlook on Altium's FY22 outlook. The broker considers weakness following the FY21 result a buying opportunity, and continues to see medium- to long-term upside from the monetisation of the A365/Nexar Platform.

Citi considers Altium's FY22 revenue guidance of 16-20% as solid given headwind from the transition away from perpetual licenses, and is forecasting 19% growth in FY22 underpinned by strength in China.

The rating is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and the target price decreases to $35.40 from $37.60.

See also ALU downgrade.

AUTOSPORTS GROUP LIMITED ((ASG)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Driven by better-than-expected margin outcomes in the final weeks of the period, Autosports Group's FY21 profit and revenue were both above the guidance range.

While no FY22 profit guidance is set, management believes the second half FY21 gross profit margin of 17.5%, 200bps above the pre-COVID average is sustainable. while Macquarie has this normalising to 16% in FY23.

Macquarie notes current lockdowns are leading to uncertainty, with 27 showrooms currently closed to customers.

The broker's earnings per share (EPS) estimate changes of FY22 (up 3.1%), FY23 (up 8.9%), and 8% in outer years from a higher revenue base have incorporated increased D&A.

Macquarie has upgraded Autosports Group to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $2.70 from $2.50.

BUBS AUSTRALIA LIMITED ((BUB)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 0/1/0

Following a 10% gross sales increase in the second half of FY21, it is Citi's view that there is evidence of improving sales momentum in key cross-border e-commerce and daigou channels, and that Bubs Australia could benefit in FY22 from an improved inventory position.

The broker notes potential for Bubs Australia to capture market share despite pressures in China infant milk formula sales. Excluding China, the company grew international sales 65% on the previous comparable period.

The rating is upgraded to Neutral from Sell and the target price increases to $0.41 from $0.33.

MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED ((MYX)) Upgrade to Buy from Neutral by Citi .B/H/S: 1/3/0

Mayne Pharma is in a transition phase, Citi notes, moving from being dominated by generic drug revenue to branded products being

the company's largest segment. To that end FY22 guidance includes a big step-up in the cost of the launch of Nextstellis.

In the meantime, generic revenues will likely continue to fall, while Nextstellis should make a loss until revenues become meaningful. The launch is not without significant risk, the broker warns.

Target falls to 35c from 43c but on the stock market reaction Citi upgrades to Buy (High Risk) from Neutral.