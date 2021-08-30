The Monday Report – 30 August 2021

Daily Market Reports | 10:00 AM

By Greg Peel

TGIF

The ASX200 fell -26 points from the open on Friday after Wall Street had played it cautiously overnight ahead of Jackson Hole. There were no substantial ex-dividends to distort the opening move.

The index was back to square by lunchtime before drifting to the close as exhausted analysts and investors looked forward to a nice rest over the weekend after the busiest week of the year, other than the equivalent week in February. There were far fewer companies reporting on Friday, and fewer major companies amongst them.

One biggie was nonetheless Wesfarmers ((WES)), which reportedly slightly missed market consensus but threw in a special dividend, and fell -2.8%. Consumer discretionary was the worst performing sector on the day (-1.6%).

Next worst was technology (-1.2%) as Appen ((APX)) continued to slide post result (-6.1%) and NextDC ((NXT)) gave a rather conservative looking forecast on top of increased investments (-5.4%).

The only reporting stock on the day to make it into the index top five leaders was Clinuvel Pharma ((CUV)) but it did so in style, rising 18.0%. Healthcare rose 0.6%.

The leaders’ board was otherwise filled with stocks kicking on from reporting the day before, including Atlas Arteria ((ALX)) up 6.8% and Blackmores ((BKL)) up 6.4%.

There were no notable train crashes on the day from reporting companies in the index, and the losers’ board was again filled with Thursday reporters, including Pilbara Minerals ((PLS)), down -6.5%, Appen, and Link Administration ((LNK)), down -3.8%. NextDC was the only Friday reporting stock on the board.

Industrials was the best performing sector (+1.1%), with some help from Atlas Arteria, and Qantas ((QAN)) kicking on (+2.2%) from Thursday.

A final read on July retail sales was a miss at -2.7%, but of no surprise given the lockdowns. NSW sales fell -8.9%. But we’re getting used to this. In last year’s initial national lockdown NSW sales fell -17.4%, Westpac’s economists point out, and Victorian sales fell -12.5% in its second wave lockdown.

In both cases, sales bounced back just as swiftly once lockdowns ended.

A flat close for the ASX200 was a sensible stance ahead of the Fed chair’s speech on Friday night, which as we will see proved to be just what the doctor ordered.

The futures closed up 13 points on Saturday morning but speaking of doctors, Sunday’s NSW case-count of over 1200 may provide some pause for thought today, or perhaps not.