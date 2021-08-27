FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2021

Australia | 5:11 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
- ((AIM)) - Ai-Media Technologies
- ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
- ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
- ((ANP)) - Antisense Therapeutics
- ((APX)) - Appen
- ((ALG)) - Ardent Leisure
- ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
- ((AUB)) - AUB Group
- ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
- ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
- ((BKL)) - Blackmores
- ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
- ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
- ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
- ((CGC)) - Costa Group
- ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
- ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
- ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
- ((EXP)) - Experience Co
- ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
- ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
- ((HUO)) - Huon Aquaculture
- ((IFL)) - IOOF Holdings
- ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
- ((360)) - Life360,
- ((LNK)) - Link Administration
- ((MGH)) - Maas Group
- ((MWY)) - Midway
- ((NIC)) - Nickel Mines
- ((ORE)) - Orocobre
- ((PPE)) - People Infrastructure
- ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
- ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
- ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
- ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
- ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
- ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
- ((SRV)) - Servcorp
- ((SSM)) - Service Stream
- ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
- ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
- ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
- ((Z1P)) - Zip Co
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
