FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 27-08-2021

Australia | 5:11 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
  • ((AIM)) - Ai-Media Technologies
  • ((AGI)) - Ainsworth Game Technology
  • ((AIZ)) - Air New Zealand
  • ((ANP)) - Antisense Therapeutics
  • ((APX)) - Appen
  • ((ALG)) - Ardent Leisure
  • ((ALX)) - Atlas Arteria
  • ((AUB)) - AUB Group
  • ((ACL)) - Australian Clinical Labs
  • ((BTH)) - Bigtincan Holdings
  • ((BKL)) - Blackmores
  • ((CAJ)) - Capitol Health
  • ((CCX)) - City Chic Collective
  • ((CBL)) - Control Bionics
  • ((CGC)) - Costa Group
  • ((APE)) - Eagers Automotive
  • ((EPY)) - EarlyPay
  • ((EDV)) - Endeavour Group
  • ((EXP)) - Experience Co
  • ((FCL)) - Fineos Corp
  • ((FLT)) - Flight Centre Travel
  • ((HUO)) - Huon Aquaculture
  • ((IFL)) - IOOF Holdings
  • ((JIN)) - Jumbo Interactive
  • ((360)) - Life360,
  • ((LNK)) - Link Administration
  • ((MGH)) - Maas Group
  • ((MWY)) - Midway
  • ((NIC)) - Nickel Mines
  • ((ORE)) - Orocobre
  • ((PPE)) - People Infrastructure
  • ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
  • ((PLS)) - Pilbara Minerals
  • ((PTM)) - Platinum Asset Management
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((QAN)) - Qantas Airways
  • ((QUB)) - Qube Holdings
  • ((RMS)) - Ramelius Resources
  • ((RHC)) - Ramsay Health Care
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SSM)) - Service Stream
  • ((TYR)) - Tyro Payments
  • ((WHC)) - Whitehaven Coal
  • ((WOW)) - Woolworths Group
  • ((Z1P)) - Zip Co

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

