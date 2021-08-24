FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2021

Australia | Aug 24 2021
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ALD)) - Ampol
- ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
- ((CHL)) - Camplify
- ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
- ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
- ((DEL)) - Delorean Corp
- ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
- ((EVT)) - Event Hospitality & Entertainment
- ((GEM)) - G8 Education
- ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
- ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
- ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill International
- ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
- ((OML)) - oOh!media
- ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
- ((PSI)) - PSC Insurance
- ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
- ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE