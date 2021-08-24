FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2021

Australia | Aug 24 2021

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ALD)) - Ampol
  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((CHL)) - Camplify
  • ((CHC)) - Charter Hall
  • ((COE)) - Cooper Energy
  • ((DEL)) - Delorean Corp
  • ((ECF)) - Elanor Commercial Property Fund
  • ((EVT)) - Event Hospitality & Entertainment
  • ((GEM)) - G8 Education
  • ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
  • ((M7T)) - Mach7 Technologies
  • ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill International
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((OML)) - oOh!media
  • ((PGL)) - Prospa Group
  • ((PSI)) - PSC Insurance
  • ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
  • ((SHL)) - Sonic Healthcare

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
The Overnight Report: More New Highs

9:10 AM - Daily Market Reports
2
Today’s Financial Calendar – 25-08-2021

8:15 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 24-08-2021

Aug 24 2021 - Australia
4
Firm Foundations Underpin Charter Hall

Aug 24 2021 - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Dual Role For Nuclear Reactors?

Aug 24 2021 - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
Who Are The Next ASX Fintech Dazzlers?

Aug 16 2021 - Weekly Reports
2
Flying High – Medicinal Marijuana In Australia

Jul 26 2021 - Australia
3
Uranium Week: Uranium Company Updates 

Aug 03 2021 - Weekly Reports
4
Uranium Week: Hopes For Additional Uranium Demand

Jul 27 2021 - Weekly Reports
5
Rudi’s View: August Bonanza, But What’s Next?

Aug 05 2021 - Rudi's View
6
July In Review: ASX Rises While China Plummets

Aug 05 2021 - Australia