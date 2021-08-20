The Overnight Report: On The Defensive

Daily Market Reports | 9:12 AM

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 7409.00 + 34.00 0.46% S&P ASX 200 7464.60 – 37.50 – 0.50% S&P500 4405.80 + 5.53 0.13% Nasdaq Comp 14541.79 + 15.87 0.11% DJIA 34894.12 – 66.57 – 0.19% S&P500 VIX 21.67 + 0.10 0.46% US 10-year yield 1.24 – 0.03 – 2.44% USD Index 93.56 + 0.40 0.43% FTSE100 7058.86 – 110.46 – 1.54% DAX30 15765.81 – 200.16 – 1.25%

By Greg Peel

Resource Rout

The news from overnight is that base metal prices have again fallen -1-2%, WTI crude is down close to -3%, and iron ore has crashed -15%.

With Wall Street recovering from early falls last night, before closing slightly higher, our futures are up 34 points this morning. Go figure.

A choppy session on the ASX yesterday featured a big opening drop on Wall Street’s late sell-off overnight, positive and negative earnings results, a meaningless jobs report and BHP Group ((BHP)), again.

BHP shares fell another -6.4%, basically from the open. Given they then held steady for the rest of the session we can only assume it was another round of premium-crunch arising from the announced collapse of the dual UK listing. No isolated impact from the plunging iron ore price, which had Rio Tinto ((RIO)) down -5.7% and Fortescue Metals ((FMG)) down -6.2%.

BHP’s fall was worth another -28 index points, implying an otherwise 9 point gain in the wake of Wall Street’s minor taper tantrum.

The materials sector fell -3.7% to again be the runaway loser, steamrolling Western Areas’ ((WSA)) 13.0% pop after confirming an approach from IGO Ltd ((IGO)).

Energy wasn’t that far behind (-2.7%), blurred by merger upheaval but hit by falling oil prices. The Big Three gas producers were all down around -3%.

Utilities (-1.7%) copped the spill-over, while property picked up where it left off on Wednesday (-1.0%).

Healthcare was the saviour on the day (+2.0%), as investors reassessed their views post CSL’s ((CSL)) result.

In terms of the day’s reporters, either analysts got it very wrong or investors (including the digital variety) over-reacted.

Most remarkable was Redbubble ((RBL)), which swung an opening -11% fall into a 19% gain on the day. NRW Holdings ((NRW)) jumped 17.5%, Chorus ((CNU)) 14.2%, and Star Entertainment ((SGR)) 6.8%. Netwealth ((NWL)) reported on Wednesday but positive analyst assessments had that stock up 8.0% yesterday.

On the other side of the ledger, Codan ((CDA)) fell -8.3%. Sims ((SGM)), which reported on Wednesday, fell -7.7% on analyst assessments. Next came BHP, then Fortescue, then IGO to round out the top five.

Outside the index, HT&E’s ((HT1)) result was well received (+6.8%), and so too Beacon Lighting's ((BLX)), up 4.0%.

Late morning we learned the unemployment rate plunged to 4.6% in July from 4.9%. Even Josh dismissed the result.

If this morning’s 0.5% gain in the futures reflects last night’s turnaround on Wall Street, it seems ambitious in the face of commodity price moves, and amid the risk of earnings season, unless someone is setting up for a buy order.

The Aussie, by the way, is down another -1.2%.

Defensive Fightback

A very choppy session on Wall Street saw the Dow fall -270 points from the open before crossing back above the flatline in the last half hour, only to dip again at the close. While it was a fightback in general, under the surface was fierce rotation.

Not growth versus value per se, rather defensives versus cyclicals.

The S&P500 was led by staples, REITs, utilities and healthcare, countered by falls in energy, materials, industrials, banks and consumer discretionary – the latter featuring big falls in all things travel.

Note that Florida, which has a population just a little short of Australia’s, has hit 150,000 daily cases. NSW is locked down on 600-odd and Victoria 50-odd, and New Zealand one. The Republican governor of Florida refuses to mandate mask-wearing, let alone a lockdown.

Based on the delta impact, Goldman Sachs last night lowered its September quarter US GDP growth forecast to 5.5% from 9% previously.

A months-long study conducted by Oxford Uni found that after two doses of Pfizer, the protection against delta diminishes over time into the 65% efficacious range equivalent to AZ, from the high 90% level originally.

There was some good news: weekly US jobless claims fell to 348,000 last week – a covid low – when economists had forecast 365,000. But again we must note that the number of claims is not falling, just growing at a slowing pace.

Delta fears continue to destabilise a market now also fearful of Fed tapering. In a week’s time, Jackson Hole is expected to not provide an answer, so uncertainty will likely reign until the late September Fed meeting.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1780.40 – 7.70 – 0.43% Silver (oz) 23.24 – 0.22 – 0.94% Copper (lb) 4.04 – 0.08 – 2.02% Aluminium (lb) 1.17 – 0.01 – 1.15% Lead (lb) 1.11 – 0.00 – 0.02% Nickel (lb) 8.42 – 0.19 – 2.25% Zinc (lb) 1.34 – 0.02 – 1.24% West Texas Crude 63.69 – 1.77 – 2.70% Brent Crude 66.53 – 0.87 – 1.29% Iron Ore (t) 130.20 – 22.85 – 14.93%

Base metal prices continue to reflect increasing fears for global growth.

Pick anything to explain iron ore, from slowing growth to China’s plan to tighten property policy, weighing on the construction industry.

The oils have now fallen six consecutive sessions.

The Aussie is down -1.2% at US$0.7149. Are we headed back to the swinging sixties?

Today

The SPI Overnight closed up 34 points or 0.5%.

Today’s list of reporting stocks is not unsubstantial, but not as long as the prior two days.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS ARB ARB Corp Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Accumulate Ord Minnett AVN Aventus Group Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Hold Morgans Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS BPT Beach Energy Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie BXB Brambles Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans CAR Carsales Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans DHG Domain Australia Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS EBO EBOS Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans GWA GWA Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans IMD Imdex Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Credit Suisse Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett SGF SG Fleet Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie SGM Sims Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS SXL Southern Cross Media Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie VCX Vicinity Centres Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie WAF West African Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie

