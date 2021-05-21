The Wrap: Refining, BNPL, Oz Utilities, Oz Banks

Weekly Reports | 10:01 AM

Weekly Broker Wrap: Refining package revives Viva/Ampol, BNPL users a disloyal mob, Oz utilities squeezed by renewables, Oz banks cut costs

-Canberra's rescue package improves Ampol/Viva’s earnings outlook

-Global BNPL transaction forecast to grow to US$2.7trn by 2030

-Wholesale electricity prices forecast to remain under $60/MWh until 2026

-Westpac leads bank cost-cutting

By Mark Story

Refineries: Rescue package

In an attempt to ensure Australia’s two last remaining refineries owned by Viva Energy ((VEA)) and Ampol (formerly Caltex Australia) ((ALD)) stay open until at least 2027, the federal government has released a fuel security package for the local downstream and refining industry. Morgan Stanley believes government announcements will give the investment community more confidence that both companies can hit 2022 consensus forecasts.

On the strength of the government’s rescue package, the broker has increased earnings estimates for both companies and believes there’s sufficient upside to re-rate Ampol to Overweight from Equalweight.

After factoring in the fuel security package, Morgan Stanley has increased Viva Energy’s FY21 and FY22 refining earnings (EBIT) estimates by $24m and $60m, and retains an Overweight rating on the stock. In FY22, the broker forecasts refining margins of $9/bbl and therefore assumes a fuel security package payment $45m.

By comparison, Morgan Stanley has increased Ampol’s FY21 and FY22 refining earnings estimates by $24m and $60m. In FY22, the broker forecasts refining margins of $8.7/bbl and therefore assumes a fuel security package payment $60m.

Based on the production of each refinery, payments will range from a maximum of $2.9/bbl under weaker market conditions, decreasing to nil once the refineries achieve over a $10.2/bbl refiner margin. Under the maximum payment, when refiner margins are below $7.3/bbl, around 30-40% of operating costs for the refinery are paid by the government.

The fuel security package provides Viva and Ampol with access to a variable fuel security services payment for six years up to mid-2027, with the option to extend.

There are maintenance caps too, with the government stumping up to 50% of the capex required to convert the refineries to produce lower sulfur fuel. It’s understood each refinery needs to spend around $250m before assistance, which is then capped at $125m each.

While it’s still possible that the refineries may lose money at the earnings level in a very tough year, Morgan Stanley suspects the rescue package reduces the significant bear case of refineries losing a lot of money.

While the market will need to value these refineries with lower earnings cyclicality courtesy of the refining package, the broker reminds investors that the jury is also out on whether they will remain open after 2027. Both Ampol and Viva have the option to abandon the fuel security package and close their refineries, should the package not prove adequate and/or as the result of other adverse events.

But on a more positive note, Morgan Stanley also reminds investors that signs of refiner margin improvement for both Viva and Ampol have been evident since 2020, well before the government offered assistance.

The broker believes Ampol and Viva retain significant leverage to the broader economy reopening, particularly through a recovery in driving and aviation volumes, plus demand-led recovery in refining.

Morgan Stanley thinks Ampol is best positioned for an earnings recovery as driving miles continue to increase and jet fuel demand gradually increases as domestic air travel rebounds. Once oil prices stabilise, there’s further potential, adds the broker, for industry retail fuel margins to move higher at a time of strong domestic road travel.

Morgan Stanley regards retail food/shop strategy as a key potential turning point for Ampol. The company has gained momentum in the last 6-12 months and a more aggressive Metro rollout is planned for the 2H21. The broker suspects that further signs of sustained retail improvement could bring multiple expansion.

Meantime, while Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating on Viva Energy, and target price of $2.40, the broker remains cautious on Ampol due to re-branding complexity, and ongoing litigation with key customers. Goldman Sachs has a Sell rating on Ampol and target price of $23.40. However, the broker expects the corporate appeal of Ampol to improve along with greater certainty on the Lytton refinery.

While Goldman Sachs concedes government funding removes the downside risk for Viva and Ampol in periods of commodity price volatility, the broker thinks it has limited impact to 2022 earnings estimates, and no impact to 2023.

BNPL: US users fickle & price sensitive

Results of a Macquarie Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) survey of 1,000 respondents from the general US population reveals BNPL users plan to use more over the coming year, while non-users have little intent to use BNPL. Commissioned to better understand general trends and preferences within the BNPL space across brands, the survey's results also highlight limited brand loyalty among BNPLs.

Around 70% of BNPL users prefer signing up with a different BNPL rather than switch stores. The finding was true in the case of both Afterpay ((APT)) as well as when asked about and BNPL in general. Macquarie’s takeaway from this is that it is ultimately the merchant that owns the customer rather than the BNPL.

This finding further elevates the importance a strong two-sided network as a competitive advantage when comparing BNPLs.

Survey results also suggest BNPL users are relatively price sensitive when it comes to the cost of using a BNPL. Less than half the respondents stated they were willing to pay a fee greater than 1% to use BNPLs, while 75% were unwilling to pay more than 2%.

Macquarie suspects this may be more of a potential risk for the Australian market, where no surcharging has come up as a topic of regulatory debate.

Within its survey, Macquarie forecasts gross merchandise value (GMV) in BNPL to reach US$3trn, with the EU being one of the major regions, contributing over 40% of global GMV. Macquarie forecasts GMV in BNPL to see a 19% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2030, at which time the broker forecast BNPL to contribute 20% of online and 7% of total retail sales.

Aggregating the GMV from the largest listed BNPL companies, Macquarie estimates that BNPL transaction value for A&NZ was $9.3bn in 2020. Based on this, the broker's forecast for A&NZ was 2.7% of total consumer in 2020 and 27.5% of online retail sales.

The broker forecasts BNPL penetration as a percentage of total consumer retail and online retail for A&NZ to reach 53% and 17% respectively by 2030.

Macquarie estimates global BNPL transaction value was US$420bn in 2020 and forecasts for this to grow to US$2.7trn by 2030. This assumes global BNPL penetration of online sales doubling from 10% in 2019 to 20% by 2030.

In-terms of brand perception, among the brands Macquarie surveyed, PayPal, Affirm and Afterpay ranked in the top three in that order.

In this report, Macquarie upgrades Afterpay to Outperform (previously Neutral), retaining a $120 target price.

Oz Utilities: Wholesale prices flat for longer

Due to renewable penetration continuing to put downward pressure on prices and weaker outlook on grid demand, UBS has cut average wholesale electricity price forecasts to 2030 by up to -$7/MWh. Around 2.5GW of new committed renewable capacity is expected to enter the grid over 2021-22 continuing to suppress rising wholesale electricity prices due to higher gas and coal prices.

The market is currently expecting 2021-23 prices to range between $37 and $57/MWh—up to 37% higher than futures prices three months ago, indicating a market response to a cold weather trough through April-May in NSW and Victoria.

UBS now expects wholesale prices across the national electricity market to average $50MWh in 2021 and grow modestly between now and 2030 due to rising gas prices, and as 5.5GW of coal-fired power station capacity exits the market. The broker’s new wholesale electricity price forecast assumes average wholesale electricity prices are under $60/MWh until 2026.