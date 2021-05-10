Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 07-05-21

Weekly Reports | 10:00 AM

Weekly update on stockbroker recommendation, target price, and earnings forecast changes.

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday May 3 to Friday May 7, 2021

Total Upgrades: 10

Total Downgrades: 13

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 54.85%; Hold 38.39%; Sell 6.76%

For the week ending Friday 7 May, there were ten upgrades and thirteen downgrades to ASX-listed companies by brokers in the FNArena database.

PointsBet Holdings received two upgrades to ratings from separate brokers. March quarter results demonstrated to Credit Suisse an ability to capture revenue in the US. The broker considers the company a credible number four player in the US sports betting market. Meanwhile, Ord Minnett was impressed by a record jump in active clients in the US, which resulted from a significant jump in marketing efforts.

ANZ Bank was in receipt of two downgrades to recommendations from two separate brokers. Both Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley agreed a pause in the upgrade cycle will likely limit further upside. The downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight by Morgan Stanley was prompted by revenue headwinds and a higher near-term cost growth outlook.

There were no material changes to forecast target prices for the week.

Virgin Money UK received the highest percentage upgrade to forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database. Lower impairments in first half results positively surprised Citi. Macquarie agreed and upgraded FY21 estimates by around 79% largely because of the lower bad debts. Further upgrades to FY22 and FY23 of 24% and 10%, respectively, were driven by lower impairment charges and an improved margin outlook.

Next was Karoon Energy, which has guided to higher production from Brazil's Bauna oil field starting in the December quarter of 2022. Morgan Stanley has reduced its capex assumptions by circa -25% in FY22 and thinks the next 12 months will be focused on gearing up growth, with a final investment decision for the Patola field expected over the next two months.

Third on the table for percentage upgrades to forecast earnings was Seek after management upgraded prior guidance by 11%. This was the third time this financial year guidance has been lifted. Macquarie envisages further upside to FY21 earnings forecasts if the labour market continues current momentum, andhas upgraded the company recommendation to Neutral from Underperform.

Three brokers from the FNArena database updated on Eclipx Group last week and first half results exceeded the expectations of all. Profit was 43% above Morgan Stanley's estimate on materially higher end-of-lease profits (up 107% on the pcp), despite volumes being -14% lower. It's felt the $20m share buyback signals confidence in the underlying growth trajectory and balance sheet.

The dubious distinction of highest percentage downgrade to forecast earnings by brokers in the FNArena database went to Coronado Global Resources. Funding issues is not a term shareholders like to hear, and more might be in prospect unless there is a rally in Australian met coal prices, according to Macquarie. For now, the broker notes a liquidity runway has been provided via a US$550m refinancing package to be used to pay down the current syndicated facility agreement.

Finally, last week Flight Centre guided to a second-half loss of circa -$247m, worse than Morgan Stanley's prior estimated loss of around -$50m. Brokers generally were reigning in the pace of prior travel recovery expectations and expressing an uncertain outlook. Citi agreed though boldly upgraded the company rating to Neutral from Sell. Firm liquidity enabled the broker to look through its own FY21 and FY22 earnings downgrades. The analyst now expects profit breakeven to occur in the first half of FY23 rather than the second half of FY22.

Upgrade

COOPER ENERGY LIMITED ((COE)) Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 2/3/0

Morgans upgrades the rating to Add from Hold and lifts the target to $0.34 from $0.30. The broker views the current share price assumes a material equity raising. It's considered more likely that deals with both APA Group ((APA)) and customers will keep lenders comfortable.

This should avoid a scenario where the company's banks request fresh equity be injected, explains the analyst. On a longer term basis Morgans also sees upside potential from the progression of OP3D (Otway) and Manta (Gippsland).

CSL LIMITED ((CSL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Macquarie .B/H/S: 5/2/0

Foot traffic at US plasma collection centres has risen substantially recently and Macquarie increases second half forecasts to capture higher immunoglobulin revenue.

While the broker envisages competitive risks, potentially, to key specialty products the increased plasma collections should help drive the share price over the short term. Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral. Target is raised to $296.00 from $282.50.

FLIGHT CENTRE LIMITED ((FLT)) Upgrade to Neutral from Sell by Citi .B/H/S: 1/4/2

The earnings outlook remains highly uncertain as it is subject to the reopening of international borders yet Citi continues to expect earnings will normalise by FY25.

Firm liquidity enables the broker to look through the FY21 and FY22 earnings downgrades and upgrade to Neutral from Sell. The broker now expects profit breakeven to occur in the first half of FY23 rather than the second half of FY22.

Flight Centre is sustaining cash outflows of -$30-40m per month and as a result Citi downgrades pre-tax loss forecasts by -13%.

The broker believes the normalisation of profit will lag the recovery in revenue, which will in turn will lag a recovery in transaction value. Target is raised to $17.30 from $16.80.

IRONGATE GROUP LIMITED ((IAP)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 2/0/0

Ord Minnett upgrades to Accumulate from Hold with the target rising to $1.60 from $1.40.

Irongate Group's FY21 funds from operations at 9.26c were -5.3% less than FY20 and -1.6% below Ord Minnett’s 9.41c forecast. A final dividend of 4.5c was declared, translating to a full-year payout of 8.92c.

Ord Minnett considers the portfolio to be in good shape with strong revaluation uplifts in the second half.

While office market fundamentals deteriorated, the broker highlights Irongate's strong asset management capabilities which in the broker's view makes the company well placed to navigate potential headwinds. Industrial remains in demand among institutional investors.