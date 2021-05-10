The Monday Report – 10 May 2021

Daily Market Reports | 8:59 AM

By Greg Peel

Brick Wall

On Friday, Wall Street strength had the ASX200 rallying strongly from the open to just after 11am when it hit its head on 7100 and subsequently retreated. A typical Friday afternoon drift-off then flowed.

7100 is cemented as the May barrier.

Underneath the surface the story was mixed, with seven sectors closing in the green and four in the red.

Leading the downside was, again, technology (-2.3%), despite the Nasdaq seeing some late buying on Thursday night. Afterpay ((APT)) fell another -4.1% to be the third worst performing stock on the market, while Nearmap ((NEA)), now in legal proceedings, fell another -5.0% to be second worst.

Healthcare technology company Pro Medicus ((PME)) appeared to have been simply a victim of selling in high PE growth stocks (as with tech) in falling -7.8% on no news.

Utilities was the second worst performing sector with AGL Energy ((AGL)) falling another -3.0%. The stock is now down -38% since November and seeking palliative care.

Pro Medicus aside, healthcare dropped -0.9%, likely on strength in the currency, and if so, is in for a rough session today. The Aussie’s up at US$0.7850.

To the upside, energy gained 0.8% on a stronger oil price but materials won the day with 1.1% thanks to iron ore breaching US$200/t for the first time. This has appeared to have triggered a FOMO stampede, as iron ore was up another 5% on Friday.

Consumer discretionary was next best (+0.6%) as traders decided no new cases detected in NSW was reason enough to pile back into the heavily shorted travel names Webjet ((WEB)) and Flight Centre ((FLT)), as well as Corporate Travel Management ((CTD)). They rose 7.4%, 7.3% and 6.3% respectively to top the index board.

The initial rally on Friday morning had reflected strength on Wall Street, and on Friday night Wall Street saw another rally with this time the Nasdaq leading the way. The S&P gained 0.7%, but our futures closed down -4 points on Saturday morning.

This despite a 5% gain for iron ore and 3% for copper. Clearly the 0.8% jump in the Aussie is having an impact.

And/or perhaps traders are not ready for another assault on 7100 until all is revealed in the federal budget tomorrow night.