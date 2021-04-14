The Overnight Report: The Vaccine Conundrum

Daily Market Reports | 9:16 AM

This story features AGL ENERGY LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: AGL

World Overnight SPI Overnight (Jun) 6971.00 + 19.00 0.27% S&P ASX 200 6976.90 + 2.90 0.04% S&P500 4141.59 + 13.60 0.33% Nasdaq Comp 13996.10 + 146.10 1.05% DJIA 33677.27 – 68.13 – 0.20% S&P500 VIX 16.65 – 0.26 – 1.54% US 10-year yield 1.62 – 0.05 – 3.10% USD Index 91.84 – 0.25 – 0.27% FTSE100 6890.49 + 1.37 0.02% DAX30 15234.36 + 19.36 0.13%

By Greg Peel

Bridge Too Far

The futures were keen yesterday morning and from the open the ASX200 had another shot at 7000. That failed, but a late morning sortie again took the index to 6997 before it was slapped down hard. We’re not talking big numbers – the high was up 24 points.

If at first you don’t succeed, give up. The index closed up 2.

A failure to meaningfully breach 7000 is currently the fault of the resource sectors. Given oil and iron ore prices have been holding relatively steady, falls in energy (-0.7%), materials (-0.6%) and utilities (-1.2%), the latter led by AGL Energy ((AGL)), smacks more of investor rotation out of what have been solid winners in 2021 and into something else.

What that something else is is unclear. The banks (+0.4%) didn’t do a lot yesterday despite enjoying an upgrade in outlook from ratings agency Fitch.

Consumer staples did well (+0.8%) following a broker upgrade for a2 Milk ((A2M)), which prompted a 4.8% gain.

The standout sector gain was for technology (+2.2%), which was all about a 17.5% pop for Zip Co ((Z1P)) after the company provided a positive update. Poor man’s Afterpay no more.

That one outlier suggests investors are not switching from resources to tech specifically. Maybe they’re moving into garbage and cars, given Bingo Industries ((BIN)) rose 10.5% and Eagers Automotive ((APE)) 6.4% on no news.

Downside moves were fairly inconsequential, which indicates not a lot of breadth yesterday. It took the handful of standout gainers to counter all of the rest of the market.

And the flat session belied business conditions leaping to a record high in March, according to NAB’s monthly survey. The index jumped to 25.2 from 17.0 in February and 10.4 in January. This result has led ANZ Bank economists to suggest that while there will be an impact from the end of JobKeeper, it will only be short-lived.

Business confidence slipped slightly, to 15.5 from 17.8, but remains at decade-highs.

Other than the vaccine fiasco, for which we can’t entirely blame the government (we can blame them for a botched rollout), there is nothing specifically holding the stock market back at the moment other than the technical factor. And that factor is not about your Elliots and Fibonaccis, just about round number syndrome.

Round number syndrome is simply a matter of a trader much more likely to say “When it gets to 7000, I’m going to take profits” rather than offering up some very specific four-digit goal.

The ASX200 spent a lot of time trying to break 6800 and when it finally did, it raced up to 7000. If we cannot get through 7000 soon, we’ll likely see a pullback, and perhaps back to 6800 which now becomes solid support.

If we can, it will be ears pinned back.

Futures traders are not giving in just yet – the futures are up 19 points this morning. We can put that down to another gain and record high for the S&P500, but if we were blindly following Wall Street, we’d be at our own record high right now. And the fact that’s not too far away is another technical reason to take profits.

Six in seven million

That’s a very small percentage, but enough for US health regulators to pause the rollout of the one-dose, fridge-stored Johnson & Johnson vaccine under “an abundance of caution”. J&J’s share price was initially hit hard and the Dow fell -200 points from the open but all three major indices tracked gradually higher during the session.

Statistically, health experts would take the risk but morally, they can’t, and the likelihood is Americans will shun the J&J vaccine in favour of Moderna or Pfizer, of which the government has plenty. The task now is to identify the medical connection between those six blood clot cases with a goal of being able to steer the vulnerable to one of the other vaccines (not AstraZeneca).

So all is not lost.

The other shock news last night was the US March CPI result. The headline number jumped 0.6% to take the annual rate all the way to 2.6% from February’s 1.7% — a two and a half year high. That’s well into the Fed’s “let it run for a while” range.

Sell bonds! Sell tech!

Or not. The Fed pays no attention to the headline CPI and the 0.6% gain was attributable mostly to higher oil prices, and to a lesser extent higher food prices. Take those out and the core CPI rose 0.3% to 1.6% annual, up from 1.3%.

The Fed doesn’t pay much attention to this number either, preferring the personal consumption & expenditure (PCE) measure of inflation.

The US ten-year yield fell a full -5 basis points to 1.62%, allowing the Nasdaq to rise 1%. Go back a couple of months and the result would have been completely the opposite, but it seems now Wall Street is convinced the Fed is not going anywhere in terms of policy change.

Coincident with the J&J vaccine pause is a US case-count now back up to 70,000 per day, as the predicted impact of Spring Break complacency comes to pass. Health authorities have advised the state of Michigan in particular to shut down. Meanwhile, vaccinations hit a record 4.8m shots on Sunday.

Quite the mixed picture, and enough (along with bond rates) to drive investors back into stay-at-home winners and former growth stock favourites. The S&P was led up last night by Apple and Tesla, and once again overall NYSE breadth was weak, with upside and downside volumes roughly even.

This suggests investors are continuing to sell out of many of the other names in the 500 that rarely crack a mention. The Russell small cap index has also significantly underperformed this month as the S&P has grafted along to almost daily new highs.

Tonight the first of the big US banks “kick-off” earnings season. The results need to be good.

Commodities

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 1745.80 + 13.10 0.76% Silver (oz) 25.33 + 0.55 2.22% Copper (lb) 4.04 + 0.01 0.19% Aluminium (lb) 1.03 + 0.01 0.89% Lead (lb) 0.89 + 0.01 0.69% Nickel (lb) 7.37 + 0.06 0.75% Zinc (lb) 1.25 + 0.00 0.28% West Texas Crude 60.18 + 0.48 0.80% Brent Crude 63.97 + 0.77 1.22% Iron Ore (t) 172.35 – 0.65 – 0.38%

A slightly weaker US dollar, in line with bond yields, has commodity prices slightly higher for the most part.

An attack on Saudi oil facilities has given oil an extra boost.

The Aussie is up 0.3% at US$0.7646 to match the greenback’s fall.

Today

The SPI overnight closed up 19 points or 0.3%.

The RBNZ holds a policy meeting today.

Locally we’ll see Westpac’s consumer confidence survey.

The Fed Beige Book is out tonight.

Cimic Group ((CIM)) and Hotel Property Investments ((HPI)) hold AGMs.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days…

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS BSL Bluescope Steel Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett GXY Galaxy Resources Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie HUB HUB24 Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie MAI Mainstream Group Holdings Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett NCM Newcrest Mining Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett NWL Netwealth Group Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ORE Orocobre Upgrade to Outperform from Underperform Macquarie Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett PTM Platinum Asset Management Downgrade to Underperform from Neutral Credit Suisse SBM St Barbara Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett TAH Tabcorp Holdings Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Credit Suisse

For more detail go to FNArena's Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author's and not by association FNArena's – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: "Your Feedback (Thank You)" – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms