The Short Report – 08 Apr 2021

Weekly Reports | Apr 08 2021

Summary:

Week ending April 1, 2021.

Last week was another choppy one for the ASX200, punctuated by the Brisbane snap lockdown and then reopening for Easter. The index has only traded net higher since, breaching the 6900 level.

As for short position movements, the table below tells the tale.

In last week’s Report I noted there had been no change to the total number of stocks shorted by 5% or more but several short position reductions nevertheless. Last week saw no changes to stocks in all of the 10%, 9%, 8% and 7% brackets, and only two stocks remain in each other than 9%, where there is no one.

Only three stocks saw a movement in bracket last week. It’s not worth signalling out a2 Milk ((A2M)) as it fell to 5.9% from 6.0%, while Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) and Service Stream ((SSM)) dropped off the table (thus reducing the total shorted more than 5% by two).

Service Stream fell to 4.8%, while Bendalaide fell to 3.7%, which would qualify it as a more than one percentage point move. But we don’t cover anything below 5%.

Maybe we’ll have to soon. There are 14 stocks shorted by 4% or more.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 12.2

TGR 10.0