The Short Report – 18 Mar 2021

Week ending March 11, 2021

Last week opened with the ASX200 plunging on another spike in bond yields, before completely reversing on a positive US jobs number. More saw-tooth action ensued before the index once again plunged, this time slapped down for no obvious reason from the 6800 mark.

The net result was a weaker close.

All this day to day volatility appears to be keeping the shorters at bay, or at the very least winding back positions for fear of being caught out. Not only is there a lot of green on the table below, but we now have no stocks at all in both the 8% and 9% brackets.

The net number of stocks shorted by more than 5% was unchanged from the week before – two in, two out – but there was a lot of position reduction going on.

After a positive response from its earnings result mid-February, salmon farmer Tassal Group ((TGR)) shares have done nothing but trend net lower all this month. This appears to have led to some profit-taking on shorts, given a fall last week to 11.5% shorted from 13.0%.

The only other stock to see a movement of one percentage point or more was nickel miner Western Areas ((WSA)). The nickel price has been trending down lately, ever since China announced a step-up in production, but last week the company raised new capital to fund its latest mine project.

That would explain why Western Areas shorts fell to 5.8% from 7.2%. Shorters can take profits by picking up discounted stock in the raising.

Otherwise, we note Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) has snuck back into the 5% table after a bit of a break, having been resident for quite some time previously.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

