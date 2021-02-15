The Monday Report – 15 February 2021

Daily Market Reports | 9:15 AM

By Greg Peel

Groundhog Day

Victoria back in lockdown, the ASX200 tumbles to a -0.6% close. We’ve been here before.

As of Friday Captain Dan was calling only a five-day circuit breaker, akin to South Australia’s recent three-day jaunt which only lasted those three days. Mind you that was only one case, not 13 as was the situation in Melbourne on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the futures closed up 37 points. This smacks of traders believing such snap lockdowns have shown to be a storm in a tea cup. Wall Street did nothing on Friday night, so futures strength can only be domestically oriented (outside of oil – more on that in a minute).

As of this morning there are 16 cases in Melbourne, and authorities are chasing down contacts outside of hotel quarantine. We recall that Melbourne’s last lockdown lasted 111 days and put a big dent in what had been a recovering Australian economy.

All sectors closed in the red on Friday bar telcos (+0.4%), which could be seen as a lockdown beneficiary. Energy was the hardest hit (-1.3%) on the transport theme, although oil prices did slip on Thursday night.

Industrials was next worse (-1.2%), again on the transport theme, with Qantas ((QAN)) falling -4.8%, Sydney Airport ((SYD)) down -2.2% and Transurban ((TCL)) down -1.7%.

Reverberations continued through to consumer discretionary (-0.7%), with Webjet ((WEB)) a flag bearer on -3.9%.

Banks felt the pain (-0.5%), but other than telcos the two comparatively outperforming sectors in the general sell-off were consumer staples (-0.2%) and healthcare (-0.05%) which again makes sense in the lockdown scenario.

Oil prices jumped 2.7% on Friday night, which would go some way to explaining the bounce in the futures on Saturday morning, but not all the way. So we’ll have to see how the market responds this morning, with Captain Dan talking potential lockdown extension.

Lockdowns or not, we are now entering the busiest two weeks of the local reporting season, so suffice to say, anything can happen.