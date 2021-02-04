The Short Report – 04 Feb 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:48 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending January 28, 2021

The Short Report has now returned to its regular weekly update cycle.

We note that the cut-off for this report was Thursday last, which happened to be the day the great US short squeeze debacle sent our market tanking. Looking at the table below, the only conclusion is this was blind madness on Australia’s part.

It is nothing but Dullsville in local Short Land at present. Last week saw only one short position movement of one percentage point or more, and the total 5%-plus table remains as short (in length) as it’s ever been.

That one stock was Zip Co ((Z1P)) which supposedly the local wags tried to “do a GameStop” on. Its shorts fell to 5.4% from 6.7%.

InvoCare ((IVC)) was another supposed target of the Reddit mob. Its shorts fell to 7.4% from 8.0%.

Big deal eh? Zip Co has rallied a whopping 2.7% in the period. InvoCare is down -6.3%.

The only stock to see a short position increase last week was Northern Star Resources ((NST)), up to 7.5% from 6.8%, but this will be a play on the upcoming merger with Saracen Minerals ((SAR)) and not a bet on weakness.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+

WEB 14.3

TGR 12.0

MSB 10.2