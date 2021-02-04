The Short Report – 04 Feb 2021

Weekly Reports | 11:48 AM

See Guide further below (for readers with full access).

Summary:

Week ending January 28, 2021

The Short Report has now returned to its regular weekly update cycle.

We note that the cut-off for this report was Thursday last, which happened to be the day the great US short squeeze debacle sent our market tanking. Looking at the table below, the only conclusion is this was blind madness on Australia’s part.

It is nothing but Dullsville in local Short Land at present. Last week saw only one short position movement of one percentage point or more, and the total 5%-plus table remains as short (in length) as it’s ever been.

That one stock was Zip Co ((Z1P)) which supposedly the local wags tried to “do a GameStop” on. Its shorts fell to 5.4% from 6.7%.

InvoCare ((IVC)) was another supposed target of the Reddit mob. Its shorts fell to 7.4% from 8.0%.

Big deal eh? Zip Co has rallied a whopping 2.7% in the period. InvoCare is down -6.3%.

The only stock to see a short position increase last week was Northern Star Resources ((NST)), up to 7.5% from 6.8%, but this will be a play on the upcoming merger with Saracen Minerals ((SAR)) and not a bet on weakness.

No Movers & Shakers this week.

Weekly short positions as a percentage of market cap:

10%+
WEB   14.3
TGR    12.0
MSB    10.2

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
Creso Pharma Rides Cannabis Stock Momentum

3:52 PM - FYI
2
Amcor Sets The Stage For Further M&A

12:07 PM - Australia
3
The Short Report – 04 Feb 2021

11:48 AM - Weekly Reports
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 04-02-2021

11:33 AM - Australia
5
Should Investors Succumb To BNPL FOMO?

10:39 AM - Weekly Reports

Most Popular

1
BHP Shares Unshackled, Finally

Jan 19 2021 - Technicals
2
Rudi’s View: My Concern And Conviction Calls

Jan 11 2021 - Rudi's View
3
RESEARCH: Weebit Nano Valuation Update $4.75 Per Share

Jan 15 2021 - FYI
4
My Spotlight Is On These Five Stocks

Jan 28 2021 - FYI
5
Why Will ESG Win Capitalism? Six ASX Companies Are Leading The Way

Jan 14 2021 - FYI
6
Uranium Week: Upcoming Catalysts For Uranium Industry 

Jan 27 2021 - Weekly Reports