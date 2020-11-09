FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 09-11-2020

Australia | Nov 09 2020

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((AMC)) - Amcor
  • ((CSR)) - CSR
  • ((GMA)) - Genworth Mortgage Insur
  • ((MQG)) - Macquarie Group
  • ((NAB)) - National Australia Bank
  • ((NWS)) - News Corp
  • ((PDL)) - Pendal Group
  • ((REA)) - REA Group
  • ((URW)) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
  • ((WBC)) - Westpac Banking

