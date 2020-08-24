Weekly Ratings, Targets, Forecast Changes – 21-08-20

Weekly Reports | Aug 24 2020

By Mark Woodruff

Guide:

The FNArena database tabulates the views of seven major Australian and international stock brokers: Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley, Morgans, Ord Minnett and UBS.

For the purpose of broker rating correlation, Outperform and Overweight ratings are grouped as Buy, Neutral is grouped with Hold and Underperform and Underweight are grouped as Sell to provide a Buy/Hold/Sell (B/H/S) ratio.

Ratings, consensus target price and forecast earnings tables are published at the bottom of this report.

Summary

Period: Monday August 17 to Friday August 21, 2020

Total Upgrades: 22

Total Downgrades: 24

Net Ratings Breakdown: Buy 47.92%; Hold 40.68%; Sell 11.40%

During a busy reporting period for ASX-listed stocks, the week ending Friday 21 st of August yielded twenty two upgrades and twenty four downgrades to company ratings by stockbroking analysts. Of the twenty two upgrades seventeen went to a direct Buy, and only two of twenty four downgrades went to a direct Sell.

Receiving two upgrades to ratings by different brokers were The Star Entertainment Group thanks to impressive cost management, Coca-Cola Amatil for improving sales volumes and Monadelphous Group as a result of better-than-expected margins, cashflow, and dividend. Additionally, Monadelphous was assessed as having strong prospects for FY21, despite a pending lawsuit from Rio Tinto.

The only company receiving two downgrades to ratings was Domain Holdings and both were largely due to valuation concerns, after a doubling of the share price since March 2020 lows. Surrounding commentary by both analysts was quite upbeat and was further reflected by another broker upgrading the company’s rating due to its leverage to an improved listing environment.

The table for largest percentage positive change to consensus target prices was dominated by the volatile high PE stocks. IDP Education was a material ‘beat’ to consensus expectations due to a strong student placement pipeline and good cost control. Netwealth Group received general applause for its resilient business model and increasing funds under management, despite some margin pressure. While hope for Carsales and Wisetech Global sprung from buoyant trading up to and beyond the financial year end. Carsales appears to be benefiting from pandemic tailwinds and government stimulus, while Wisetech Global also impressed with operating efficiencies and signs of a step-up in demand for its software by global freight forwarders.

By comparison with positive changes, negative target price changes were much less in percentage terms, with brokers ruminating over the the sustainability of Telstra’s dividend and failing to see much upside for AGL Energy over the next twelve months.

The table for negative updates to earnings estimates reveals significant adjustments for both Qantas Airways and Flight Centre, due to delays in near-term domestic and long-term international travel. Brokers are generally positive on the opportunity for Audinate Group, despite it having the third largest percentage downgrade to earnings. The company is also beholden to a return of normalcy on the international scene, in particular the opening of large venues for its audio visual offerings.

On a more positive note, the largest lift in percentage terms for earnings was Lendlease on strength in the development workbook and hopes for a resolution to the sale of its engineering division. A similar potential divestment story is in play at South32 for its stake in South Africa Energy Coal. This, along with brokers being generally positive on FY21 guidance by management, saw the company third on the table for earnings upgrades, just below Sims Limited, with a better-than-expected FY20 result.

Upgrade

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED ((A2M)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 3/1/2

Credit Suisse notes a2 Milk's FY20 result was solid and broadly on expected lines. The company expects strong revenue growth to continue in FY21 along with some capex into milk processing and IT.

The company clarified it will continue to prioritise growth over return to shareholders.

Driven by attractive growth prospects and strong valuation support, Credit Suisse upgrades its rating to Outperform from Neutral with the target price increasing to NZ$22.55 from NZ$17.65.

See also A2M downgrade.

ALTIUM LIMITED ((ALU)) Upgrade to Hold from Lighten by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 1/4/0

Yesterday, Ord Minnett had placed its Lighten rating under review (see Report yesterday). Today, that review has led to an upgrade to Hold.

The broker explains that while Altium's operational (EBITDA) performance proved slightly better-than-expected, management's projections out to FY25 imply a slower growth rate, and that was exactly why the Lighten rating had been put in place.

Even with the updated FY25 revenue mid-point of $429m circa -14% below the prior $500m target, Ord Minnett observes investors have chosen to look through the downgrade.

Target price lifts to $31.15 from $29.50.

See also ALU downgrade.

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED ((BSL)) Upgrade to Equal-weight from Underweight by Morgan Stanley .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Morgan Stanley found the results commendable, given difficult markets. Earnings (EBIT) were in line with prior guidance and the broker's estimates.

Conditions appear to be gradually improving and Morgan Stanley upgrades to Equal-weight from Underweight. No first half guidance was provided because of the high level of uncertainty.

Target is raised to $11.50 from $10.00. Industry view: Cautious.

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED ((CCL)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse and Upgrade to Add from Hold by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/4/0

The impact of the pandemic on first half earnings was less than Credit Suisse anticipated. The broker was surprised that Indonesian EBIT broke even despite a -19% drop in volumes and applauds the company's efforts.

The broker no longer projects losses for Indonesia and factors in $70m for the company's new cost savings program. NZ volumes and price assumptions are also upgraded.

Rating is upgraded to Outperform from Neutral and the target is raised to $11.25 from $9.00.

Coca-Cola Amatil’s result was materially stronger than Morgans expected due to a stronger volume recovery in June, quicker than expected realisation of cost savings and cashflow was strong (and the highlight for the broker).

Morgans highlights overall company volumes have improved sequentially since April, while volume trends in developing countries are improving.

The balance sheet remains in a solid position, according to the analyst, and enabled the declaration of an unfranked interim dividend of 9cps.

Following the result and encouraging volume trends Morgans upgrades earnings (EBIT) forecasts by 18.2%, 10.5% and 4% for FY20. FY21 and FY22.

The rating is upgraded to Add from Hold. The target price is increased to $10.39 from $8.93.

DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED ((DHG)) Upgrade to Hold from Reduce by Morgans .B/H/S: 3/3/0

Morgans relates Domain Holdings Australia has reported very similar online revenue trends to competitor realestate.com ((REA)), with the core digital business seeing revenue declines of -6.4% in the year. However, print revenues were decimated in the second half, according to the broker.

The company is aiming to move the audience reach conversation from quantity to quality of leads and ability to match buyers and seller, according to the analyst. Additionally, the aim is to move from a classifieds business to an agent and consumer enabler, participating in the lifecycle of the property transaction.

The rating is upgraded to a Hold from Reduce and Morgans is cognisant of the company's leverage to an improved listing environment. The target price is increased to $3.37 from $2.25.

See also DHG downgrade.

DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP ((DXS)) Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold by Ord Minnett .B/H/S: 4/2/0

Dexus Property Group’s FY20 underlying funds from operations were slightly below Ord Minnett's forecast. A dividend of 23c (20% franked) was declared, taking the full-year payout to 50.3c.

No dividend guidance has been given for FY21 due to uncertainty on rent collections. Even so, the broker expects dividends to stabilise at 50-52c in FY22.

Taking a contrarian view of the group following its FY20 results, Ord Minnett upgrades its rating to Accumulate from Hold with the target price increasing to $9.65 from $9.10.

HT&E LIMITED ((HT1)) Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral by Credit Suisse .B/H/S: 1/2/1